Leading Gaelic trainer criticizes AFL connection

“I haven’t been a fan of getting involved with AFL for many years,” Harte told BBC Sport.

“I don’t think there are many other sports where people take players to a high level and then say,” Here you are, go and have them for another sport. “It doesn’t happen anywhere else.”

Harte also said there were people within the GAA who were effectively working as agents for AFL clubs to identify future prospects and described the situation as very sad.

Former Irish Collingwood and Down player Marty Clarke, however, rejected Harte’s accusation of what he described as “strange” when he was interviewed on Radio Ulster.

According to Clarke, AFL clubs have made their own efforts to determine whether a player is a suitable candidate for participation in the AFL. Recruiting players from Ireland remains a high-risk strategy.

There are 17 Irish players on AFL lists, Essendon’s Conor McKenna is from the same county as McShane. McKenna played a game for his local club when he was in Ireland in the off-season.

GAA remains concerned about the impact of an unsuccessful stay in AFL on young GAA footballers. They started a research project last year to determine the factors that impacted the potential of young Irish footballers to succeed in the AFL and the obstacles they faced when they returned to Ireland to their Gaelic Continuing football career.

Adelaide confirmed on Monday that McShane would train with the Crows in January.