Leading companies giving dads more free time with full pay

"This is a red flag to the government to reassess the current policy on paid parental leave and explore ways to modernize it." It was a revolutionary policy when it was introduced and the 10-year update is the right time to take stock in order to see where it could be changed and improved. "

Federal government policy provides 18 weeks of parental leave for the primary caregiver, usually the mother, paid at the same rate as the minimum wage.

Partner, or secondary caregiver, can get two weeks of paid parental leave at minimum wage of about $ 720 per week, which, according to Professor Baird, was less than attractive to higher-paid fathers Student.

Iceland offers new parents six months of paid parental leave, including an additional three months of non-transferable leave specifically for new fathers, who receive 80% of normal wages.

Boston Consulting Group, which employs approximately 450 Australian workers, will offer these workers 16 weeks of parental leave paid at full salary for the first time, effective January 1.

"This is a step in a positive direction and places it above the private sector standard," said Professor Baird.

Julian King, 36, who works for BCG in Sydney, plans to take six weeks of block leave and then return to a flexible work arrangement after the birth of her second child in January.

In 2017, at the birth of his first child Felix, he was only entitled to two weeks of paid parental leave.

"I think it's fantastic," he said. "It gives me a chance to help me support my wife so that she doesn't take on the whole load of looking after a new child." It also helps him take care of Felix.

"I receive 100% of my salary for six weeks. This is one of the things that made the decision easy. BCG management was very supportive of taking time off. They encourage you to take it to take."

BCG Director of Human Resources Michaela Alhadeff said the company's parental leave policy has changed since 2017. In 2018, 15 of 18 new fathers took paid parental leave as the primary responsible.

From January, there will be no more distinction between primary and secondary caregivers. All new parents, whether primary or secondary caregivers, will each be entitled to 16 weeks of fully paid leave and retirement benefits. She said the policy represented an investment in staff retention and engagement.

"This is absolutely essential in the way we support women," said Ms. Alhadeff.

"If we want greater equality of opportunity for women, we must ensure greater equality for men at home.

"We have leadership that deeply understands and supports change. Some of the first people who adopted it were our top leaders. "

Anna Patty is a workplace writer for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, state political reporter and health reporter.

