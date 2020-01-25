Leaders promise to learn from Holocaust, offer competitive lessons to paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Polish president, who was criticized for his own wartime revisionism, even boycotted the meeting before it started because he was not invited to speak. The president of Lithuania, a country that wants to reduce its own debt and at the same time make heroes of anti-Soviet nationalists involved in the mass murder of Jews, abruptly canceled his participation days before the event. And the President of Ukraine, another country with a dubious reckoning of his role in the genocide, mysteriously withdrew while in Israel shortly before the ceremony began.

Putin was given a pivotal role, even as he led a campaign to downplay the Soviet pre-war pact with the Nazis and shift responsibility for the outbreak of the war in Poland, which was invaded in 1939.

In his speech, Putin emphasized the role of the Red Army in liberating Auschwitz on January 27, 1945, while favoring cooperation between regional enemies Ukraine, Lithuania, and Latvia. He called them “bandits” who “often surpassed their masters in cruelty.”

In a nod to Poland and others, he said the Holocaust would only serve as a warning to future generations if fully told, “without exceptions and omissions.”

“Unfortunately, the memory of the war today is often the subject of current political interests,” he said.

Putin himself accused of the same, he formed a story about the “Great Patriotic War” of his country that began in 1941 after Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union, and ignored the non-attack agreement signed by the Soviets two years earlier.

On the eve of the meeting, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin begged to visit dignitaries to “leave history to the historians,” and said it was the role of political leaders to “shape the future.” But Putin quickly ventured into the sensitive area shortly after his arrival Thursday, claiming that 40% of the Jewish victims of the Holocaust were Soviet.

Of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, historians say about 1 million were Soviet. Putin’s figure seemed to include another 1.5 million Jewish victims from Eastern European territories occupied by the Soviets under their pact with the Nazis.

Netanyahu, seeking Putin’s support in fending off Iranian troops in neighboring Syria and securing the release of a young Israeli woman trapped in drugs in Russia, welcomed the Russian leader with a smile. He organized Putin for the dedication of an imposing monument in honor of the nearly 900-day Nazi siege of Leningrad. The city, now known as St. Petersburg, is the birthplace of Putin.

“We must not blur the sacrifice and contribution of the former Soviet Union for one second,” Netanyahu said.

In his own speech at the forum, Netanyahu reiterated his long-held belief that the primary lesson of the Holocaust is that Jews had to defend themselves against destruction, pointing to his current distance from Iran as an example.

“I am concerned that we should not yet see a unified and determined attitude against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet, a regime that is openly striving to develop nuclear weapons and destroy the only Jewish state,” he said. “For the Jewish people, Auschwitz is more than the ultimate symbol of evil. It is also the ultimate symbol of Jewish powerlessness … Today we have a voice. We have a country and we have a shield. “

Pence also called on Iran and called on the world to stand up against “the only government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map.”

For historians, the most important message was one of education amid growing signs of ignorance and indifference to the Holocaust. A study released this week by the Claims Conference, a Jewish organization responsible for negotiating compensation for victims of Nazi persecution, found that most people in France did not know that 6 million Jews were killed during World War II . Of the millennials, 45% said they were not aware of the French cooperation with the Nazi regime. The French war government has deported 76,000 Jews to extermination camps.

Macron criticized the increasing anti-Semitism in Europe. A recent survey reported that 80% of European Jews felt unsafe on the continent.

But unlike more ragged speakers, Macron said another lesson from the Holocaust was that Europe must be united in the face of hatred and never again in conflict.

“The Holocaust is not a history that you can play with or that you can distort or revisit,” he said. “No one has the right to use the memory of the dead to justify some sort of contemporary hatred.”

Researchers from the University of Tel Aviv reported last year that attacks on Jews grew significantly in 2018, with the largest reported number of Jews killed in anti-Semitic deeds in decades. They recorded 400 attacks, the most dramatic in Western Europe.

The research also noted that anti-Semitic vitriol was increasing online and in newspapers because extremist political parties came to power in several countries.

Among the last speakers was Steinmeier, who complained that the atrocities had their origins in his country. He said he was in front of the public “burdened with the heavy, historic debt burden.”

“Germans have deported them. Germans burned numbers on their forearms. Germans tried to dehumanize them, reduce them to numbers, to erase all memories of them in the extermination camps. They didn’t succeed, “he said. “I wish I could say that we Germans have learned history once and for all. But I can’t say that when hate spreads. “

Aron Heller, The Associated Press