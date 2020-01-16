Leaders meet on plane crash and John Crosbie's funeral; In the news for January 16 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Champagne meets representatives from four other countries who lost civilians during the crash – Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Great Britain.

The meeting opens with a moment of reflection to remind the victims.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Iran is cooperating with the two Canadian investigators on the spot, but he wants Canada to be officially in the international investigation.

The Prime Minister’s parliamentary secretary said on Wednesday that the government was investigating options to compensate the families of victims in the meantime, because the international process could go on for years.

–

This too …

St. John’s, N.L. – Politicians from the past and present are expected today to show their last respect to John Crosbie.

The former cabinet minister and lieutenant governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, remembered for his humor and advocacy for his home province, died Friday at the age of 88.

A state funeral will be held in the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in the provincial capital.

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is expected to give a hail speech to his former Progressive Conservative colleague, whom he praised in a statement after the death of Crosbie as “one of the giants of our generation”.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who greeted him as “a true force of nature” after Crosbie’s death, has also confirmed plans to attend the funeral.

During a long political career that began in St. John’s City Council, Crosbie had a number of federal government portfolios, including finance, fisheries, justice and international trade.

–

What we view in the US …

WASHINGTON – In a dramatic procession over the US Capitol, House Democrats brought formal articles about charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate and set the stage for just the third trial to remove a president in American history.

Trump again complained on Wednesday that it was all a “hoax”, even when new details emerged about his efforts in Ukraine.

The ceremonial pomp and protocol of the legislators who prosecuted the case against Trump brought the accusation from the Democratic-led house of speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Senate with the Republican majority, where the president’s team set up a defense with a view to rapid acquittal.

“Today we will write history,” Pelosi said, signing the documents and using multiple pens to hand out and mark the moment. “This president will be held responsible.”

The senate is today transforming itself into a prison sentence at noon. The constitution calls for Chief Justice John Roberts to chair the trial, take the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to give “impartial justice.”

–

What we look at in the rest of the world …

HONG KONG – Carrie Lam, leader of Hong Kong, SAYS that the “one country, two systems” framework under which the city in China enjoys unknown liberties could continue after a 2047 deadline if loyalty to Beijing is maintained.

Lam’s remarks in the legislative council seemed attractive to those in the city who see Beijing as a strengthening of control over the civil, economic and political life of the semi-autonomous region.

Hong Kong has been devastated by often violent anti-government protests since June, although they have diminished considerably after a landslide by opposition candidates in district council races at the end of last year.

Hong Kong was transferred from British to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that it would retain its own capitalist economy and Western institutions for 50 years.

“Only if we insist on applying the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and putting this into practice continuously and fully … then I think there are sufficient reasons to keep ‘one country, two systems’ flexible. and there would be no change after 2047, “Lam said.

“We must maintain the principle of” one country “. Only by doing this, one country, two systems can progress smoothly.”

Lam’s comments reflect the language of the Chinese Communist Party leaders, who say that Hong Kong’s unique system is based on respect for Chinese sovereignty over the territory. Beijing routinely accuses political opponents in Hong Kong of trying to separate the territory from the mainland with the support of foreign troops.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

VANCOUVER – A women’s shelter in Vancouver received a royal visit from Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday.

The Downtown Eastside Women’s Center shared a photo of her visit on Facebook, saying that the reception staff spoke to her about issues affecting women in the community.

The Justice for Girls group in the city also posted photos on Twitter from Meghan who visited the organization on Tuesday and said they discussed climate change and the rights of indigenous peoples.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced plans last week to resign as senior members of the Royal Family and become financially independent.

The move allegedly irritated senior royals who had not been consulted, creating a summit that brought together the queen, her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, and Prince William, who would follow his father Charles to the throne, along with Harry.

Eventually, the queen said she supported the couple’s decision to divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.

British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan has already said that he has already had talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the couple who may have moved to the province.

–

Weird and wild …

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police to the east of Toronto say a toddler has been reunited with his mother after being found on a street in Oshawa, Ont., Wearing only a diaper.

The Durham regional police say that a driver saw the two-year-old walking along the roadside at 3:45 pm on Wednesday.

They say the motorist called the police, who then checked with paramedics whether the child was OK.

“They checked out the child to make sure it wasn’t exposed to the elements for too long,” said media officer George Tudos.

“It wasn’t too cold, but for a child wearing only a diaper, I can imagine it was pretty cold.”

Researchers say they could eventually come into contact with the boy’s mother.

They say that there are currently no costs involved.

–

Know your news …

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are planning their part-time move to Canada. Name the prince who lived in eastern Ontario for six months?

(Keep scrolling for the answer)

–

On this day in 1939 …

The first comic ‘Superman’ by the Toronto-born Joe Shuster was published.

–

News about celebrities …

Canadian professional wrestling legend Rocky (Soul Man) Johnson, the father of actor Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson, died at the age of 75.

World Wrestling Entertainment, where Johnson reached the greatest heights of his career, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Johnson was born in Amherst, N.S., and made his pro-wrestling debut in Southern Ontario before becoming famous in the National Wrestling Alliance in the mid-1960s.

He started in WWE in 1983 with rivalry with Greg (The Hammer) Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis, among others.

He eventually worked with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol and the two men became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

After retiring from wrestling in 1991, Johnson helped train his son The Rock – a nickname that was partly in honor of his father.

The younger Johnson became the first African-American WWE champion and then switched to a successful career as an actor.

–

Know your news answer …

Prince Andrew. Prince Harry’s uncle went to Lakefield College School in 1977, a private school near Peterborough, Ont. As part of an exchange program.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 16, 2020.

The Canadian press