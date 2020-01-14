Lead the thoughts and prayers of the By-Truckers song: Listen

“Stick it in the ass with your unnecessary thoughts and prayers,” sings Patterson Hood, without mince words in the reprimand from the gun industry truckers and the blind politicians of the Second Amendment, “Thoughts and Prayers” . The track is the latest version of the group’s 12th album, The Unraveling, scheduled for January 31.

Written by Hood, the lyrics paint a disturbing picture of the consequences of a mass shooting: the smell of gunpowder, the sight of blood and the howling of cell phone ringtones that will not be answered. Drive-By Truckers released a lyric video accompanying the song, which juxtaposes images of marching protesters holding placards with President Trump smiling in front of an NRA background.

But “Thoughts and Prayers” is as much a banister against the disappearance of facts and truth in our society as the uncontrolled violence of firearms. In one verse, Hood distinguishes the believers from the flat earth and their inevitable realization that their theory is full of shit: “And he saw that the earth was round, just before it touched the ground, and gravity called for close the deal, “Hood sings.

Recorded at the Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis with producer David Barbe and engineer Matt Ross-Spang, The Unraveling follows the creative renaissance of Truckers in 2016, the electrifying LP American Band. The group will launch an extensive tour this week.