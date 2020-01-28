Residents in the Tyendinaga Mohawk area, in Tyendinaga Township and others who live near the now closed Richmond landfill are alarmed about a recent dumping of potentially harmful leachate at the landfill.

According to Concerned Citizens of Tyendinaga and Environs, Waste Management believed on January 14 to dump more than 13,000 liters of leachate on the ground instead of a storage lagoon.

Normally the percolate is dumped in the sewage treatment plant of Napanee, but it was closed due to overload due to wet weather.

Due to the thawing of soil on the fields of the site, the truck driver believed that he could not safely reach the lagoon and threw the load into a wooded area.

Waste management has collected water samples in the area, but the results are not yet known.

Ian Munro of Concerned Citizens says that dumping is a major concern because it took place near the headwaters of Marysville Creek that runs through Tyendinaga Township and through the Mohawk area.

Percolate can poison water resources for both humans and animals.

Concerned citizens and others have also said that waste management should be excluded from ever dumping leachate in the lagoon because it has been proven to leak into the groundwater.

.