LB’s DeJager to contend in two athletics at Northwestern

ORANGE Town, Iowa (Courtesy Northwestern Higher education) — Lawton-Bronson senior Gaven DeJager has signed a letter of intent to carry on his basketball and track and industry professions at Northwestern College up coming drop.

DeJager is a 6’0” point guard who performed four many years for the Lawton-Bronson Superior Faculty basketball group. De Jager averaged 12.4 factors, 4 rebounds and 2.1 helps for every game in earning 2nd staff all-conference honors for the next consecutive year. He produced 41 three-pointers, taking pictures much better than 33% from past the arc, and was section of a group that concluded with a 15-8 general record.

“Gaven had a very good superior college occupation playing for Lawton-Bronson,” said Northwestern Head Coach Kris Korver. “He attended our basketball camp in prior yrs and enjoys taking part in the recreation. Gaven is a competitor, a very good teammate and we are thrilled to have at Northwestern.”

DeJager competed two yrs in track and area in which he has personal bests of 18’9,75” in the lengthy soar and 5’8” in the higher jump. An honor roll college student, DeJager designs to review Business enterprise at Northwestern. He is the son of Deric and Leeann.

“We are enthusiastic to welcome Gaven to our men’s monitor and area group,” commented Crimson Raider Head Coach Scott Bahrke. “He is a good jumper and will carry on to make improvements to in the course of his time as a Red Raider.”