LB Bonner's family sued producers of My 600-lb Life.

The family of the former My 600 lb life star James “LB” Bonner has filed a lawsuit against the producers of the reality show for “gross negligence”. Bonner committed suicide in 2018.

The news comes from Starcasm, who shared details of the lawsuit and family allegations that the reality show led to Bonner’s suicide.

The My 600-lb-Life trial claims that LB Bonner was in “noticeable need” for several months before his suicide.

According to the legal documents, Bonner asked one of the production assistants at My 600-lb Life for help while he turned into a depression. The text messages reportedly said he was “a damned wreck right now,” “not in a good place,” and “I broke down.”

The assistant reportedly told Bonner to fake it until you made it.

However, the lawsuit claims a lot of problems when Bonner also shot the show.

It is alleged that he was forced to shave his beard and then moved to Texas to take a hard part in the reality series there. They allegedly delayed his move and, after moving, forced him to return to South Carolina and move again so that he could film his things.

This was obviously difficult for the young man because of his size.

Then, after appearing in My 600-lb Life, the family claims the show refused to pay for everything they promised that Bonner would leave outside the collection agencies until his death.

They also reportedly refused to give him the therapy sessions he needed after his drastic weight loss and only gave one of the sessions.

“Due to the rapid weight loss and lack of adequate follow-up care, LB’s teeth loosened and some fell, his eyesight became impaired, and he suffered from general malaise. While he continued to suffer mentally and physically, the show continued the pressure.”

The family has sued Megalomedia for “monetary relief of well over $ 1,000,000”. They also said that they want to challenge reality shows that “increase ratings and increase profits – but those who are exploited and suffer never participate in such profits.”

LB Bonner on my £ 600 life

LB Bonner appeared in season six of My 600-lb Life in 2018 and quickly became a fan favorite.

Bonner suffered a tragedy at a young age, as do most people who appear on the show. He lost his beloved Aunt Dora, with whom he was living, from cancer, tore his ACL, ended his football career, and then got into an accident that spiraled him to gain weight.

He checked into the show weighing 642 pounds and ended at 326 pounds.

James LB Bonner died at the age of 30.