Lazio Ultras in Celtic Punishment

Loading...

It has taken some time, but the Italian police have managed to identify 17 Lazio ultras who did everything possible to harm Celtic fans in Rome during the draw outside the Europa League.

Celtic won 2-1 on the night he saw them sailing until the next round, while Lazio was finally kicked out of the competition.

Violence before the game was unnecessary and left two Celtic fans in the hospital. Videos of thugs from Lazio locked in a bar and breaking windows to try to reach the Celtic fans who were only enjoying their day outside.

A police source told Sunsport: “Police commissioner Esposito signed prohibition orders for 12 people who threw fireworks and glass bottles at Celtic supporters.

"Five others received bans after being caught carrying weapons and offensive objects on the night of the game."

The Celts have not been the sole targets of these idiots and, over the years, many visiting supporters have had to endure the violence surrounding Lazio.

It was in Glasgow where they walked freely making Nazi gestures and trying to cause problems, the police did nothing shamefully. Scottish police do not approach visiting fans.