Lawyers for the Attorney General of Canada to advocate for extradition of Meng Wanzhou | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

She is accused of letting the investment bank run the risk of legal and economic loss for violating US sanctions against Iran, but Meng’s lawyers point out that Canada does not have such sanctions.

The crown has argued in court documents that Meng’s alleged lies to the bank are sufficient to prove a case of fraud in Canada.

It also argues that the court may, if necessary, consider the context of US sanctions in a limited way only to highlight the risk of HSBC.

Meng denies the allegations and is on bail, living in one of her two million-dollar houses in Vancouver.

She has listened in court with the help of a translator.

After its arrest at Vancouver airport in December 2018, China detained two Canadian citizens and limited certain imports, actions that are generally regarded as retaliation.

The British Columbia Supreme Court on double crime is expected to last until the end of the day tomorrow.

If the judge finds that the legal test has been met, the hearing will proceed to a second phase in June in which the allegations of defense that Meng’s rights were violated during her arrest at the airport are investigated.

But if the judge finds that double crime has not been proven, Meng will be free to leave Canada, although she still has to stay away from the United States to avoid the charge.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

