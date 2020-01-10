Lawyers for Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann sue rival lawyer

Loading...

A divide between lawyers representing students at the center of the Covington Catholic video controversy erupted this week, lawyers for high school student Nick Sandmann threatening legal action against a lawyer known to have represented the InfoWars conspiracy theory website .

Robert Barnes, who became a right-wing Internet personality largely due to his legal work for InfoWars host Alex Jones, was quick to offer help to Catholic students in Covington after a video by their interactions with a Native American drummer at The Lincoln Memorial went viral in January 2019.

Barnes’ legal predictions about the case have earned him further fame on the right, Trump supporters eager to see the students win big legal victories against their detractors. Since then, Barnes has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Covington students against various public figures.

But Barnes, whose Covington plaintiffs are all anonymous in the trial, does not represent Sandmann, the student wearing a MAGA hat who played the central role in the images of the Lincoln Memorial incident.

Sandmann’s lawyers are now threatening legal action against Barnes, claiming that he falsely hints at his Twitter followers that he represents their client.

“We dispute some of his statements which, in our opinion, suggest that he is involved in our lawsuits on behalf of Nick Sandmann,” said Todd McMurtry, one of Sandmann’s lawyers.

Long-simmering tensions between Barnes and Sandmann camp – led by lawyers McMurtry and Lin Wood, who once wrongly represented the Atlanta Olympics suspect Richard Jewell – exploded two days after CNN settled a lawsuit with Sandmann for an undisclosed amount. Responding to a tweet noting that the author and former CNN commentator, Reza Aslan, had deleted a tweet that said Sandmann had a “punctured face”, Barnes tweeted that Aslan had probably been served in connection with a lawsuit on behalf of the “#CovingtonBoys”.

This angered Sandmann’s camp, who saw it as Barnes’ latest attempt to suggest that he represents Sandmann, the most visible of Covington’s students. Sandmann himself retaliated on Twitter, accusing Barnes of “lying to the public”.

“Do you want to explain why you are suing for me without my permission?” Tweeted Sandmann. “You blocked my lawyers on Twitter and now pretend that you are continuing Reza Aslan’s tweet?” Go inside and stop lying to the public.

Wood followed Sandmann’s tweet, noting that he “would rather” not initiate “lawsuits” against Barnes, who had blocked him on Twitter.

“Please remind him that he cannot” block “an official letter of formal notice, a civil complaint or an ethical complaint,” Wood tweeted. “I hope he finally gets the message.”

Wood’s co-counsel, McMurtry, joined us, tweeting that the Sandmann team had “finished supporting” Barnes.

However, Barnes, who tweeted that he did not represent Sandmann, insists that there is “no problem” with the Sandmann team.

“I understand there is no problem with Sandmann’s lawyers,” Barnes told the Daily Beast. “I have always made it clear that my clients are anonymous to protect them from double fingerprints and I do not represent Sandmann, who has identified himself publicly. I’m glad Aslan deleted the tweet, and the process server should be able to get it used quickly. “

McMurtry, however, is not satisfied with Barnes’ comments on the matter.

“Linking his views on the case and his ideas on the case to Sandmann interferes with our demands,” McMurtry told The Daily Beast.

It is not the first time that Barnes has exchanged Twitter barbels with the Sandmann legal team. While Wood and Barnes were initially friendly while the Covington controversy was unfolding, within two months, Barnes tweeted that Sandmann “needed new lawyers”.

An amused Aslan told the Daily Beast that no matter what Barnes said, he was in no way served by him.

“Whatever fantasy this guy has, it has nothing to do with me,” said Aslan. “I have never heard of him, I have never been contacted by him, I have never been warned by any trial.”

