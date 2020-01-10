Loading...

The injured in the bus accident in Westboro have experienced enough. And although it may take years to settle all their claims for compensation, it is not because the city wants to fight.

That’s how Terry Shillington, the lawyer who continued to represent the city of Ottawa, explained the municipality’s approach to the lawsuits filed in response to the clash in which three people died and dozens injured on January 11, 2019.

On Tuesday, the city released a memo from his lawyer David White to the mayor and council, confirming that the city accepts civil responsibility for the collision and claims to compensate victims and families.

This is not really new: according to the memo it is a position that the city has taken since the crash and has communicated with passengers and loved ones. However, it can break a bit, so that non-lawyers among us understand its meaning.

Shillington emphasized two crucial points.

Firstly, the cause of the collision has no influence on the resolution of the resulting legal proceedings.

“If you have a car accident, it is sometimes unclear who is to blame … but if you are a passenger in your friend’s vehicle, it doesn’t matter which driver is to blame or what the problems are. You you are a passenger, you have done nothing wrong, “he explained. “I know that there are a number of investigations in progress into various issues that may have contributed (to the crash), but … we don’t have to get caught up in the cause, because the claimants receive full compensation as passengers, what happens also happens. “

The second point to understand is that the civil process is separate from the criminal proceedings with bus driver Aissatou Diallo. Although the city is exempt from any criminal liability in connection with the crash, Diallo is confronted with multiple counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and personal injury.

But on the civilian side: “The governor is governed by city policies,” Shillington explained. “If the driver were 100 percent liable – which could very well be the case … it doesn’t matter.”

The city faces 13 claims for damages from Westboro bush crash victims and families, including a class-action lawsuit that wants to represent all other passengers and people on the Westboro platform. It has also received 18 notifications announcing that claims will come from other passengers.

Although the responsibility for compensating these claimants may have been a foregone conclusion, the city and its counsel are recognized for taking unusual steps to accommodate survivors as they go through the process.

Derek Nicholson represents Gwen Lambert and Lynn Ellis, two passengers who were seriously injured in the crash that brought separate $ 6 million lawsuits.

Both have received advance payments from the city – some of the approximately $ 3.5 million being spent to help injured passengers to cover some of the urgent costs they are already facing.

“That’s a good example of how the city is very honest with these people, because that’s not common,” Nicholson said. “Usually the approach is that the insurance companies think that if they pay an advance, they help the claimant with their lawsuit. But that approach is not included in this file.

“So far, the city and their counsel have been very positive and helpful.”

It is an approach that Shillington wants to maintain in the coming months and years. And it will almost certainly take years to resolve all claims related to the bus accident.

“The problem, especially if they are more seriously injured, is that they don’t know the extent of their recovery,” Shillington explained. “Some of them don’t know if they’re going back to work, some of them don’t know what kind of care they need, so they’re unable to settle down.”

The end of this process can take four to five years – that was the timeline for most lawsuits after the bus-train accident in 2013, where the city also retained Shillington. More than six years later, one of those claims remains unresolved.

Anyone seeking compensation will have two years from the date of the Westboro bus crash to file a claim. Shillington expects that all 18 passengers who have informed the city will eventually bring a lawsuit.

“We don’t want to chase anyone and we work with all of the plaintiffs’ lawyers to monitor the progress of their clients,” Shillington said.

“We don’t want to be an obstacle to the settlement of claims. They’ve been through enough.”

What this will ultimately cost, it is impossible to quantify today. But it’s not just a matter of adding up the value of all claims – currently more than $ 120 million, before considering the $ 60 million class-class process.

Because the value of the claims is still determined as the claimant’s recovery continues and their future costs are estimated, the claimant’s lawyers will typically ask for more than they think their clients will need, Shillington explained.

“Some claims can be paid in the neighborhood of what they have asked for. But in general I would say that’s just a higher number, and then we’ll work on what the fair and reasonable compensation is below.”

