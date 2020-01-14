Lawyers are asking universities to avoid facial recognition when surveillance increases

Enlarge / Students at George Washington University in DC are calling for a resolution against the use of facial recognition in their school, among other things.

Ah, college: that time in the life of a young adult, where you got to know new friends, new areas of study, poorly advised time management and beverage consumption decisions, and a comprehensive monitoring network.

Sophisticated human persecution systems have emerged throughout the 21st century, and universities are no exception. To this end, the advocacy group for digital rights, Fight for the Future, launched a campaign today to get faces recognized at universities. The campaign works with student interest groups at George Washington University in Washington, DC and DePaul University in Chicago.

“Monitoring facial recognition that is spreading across the college campus would put students, faculty, and community members at risk. This type of invasive technology poses a serious threat to our fundamental freedoms, civil rights, and academic freedom,” said Evan Greer, deputy director of fight for the future, said in a written statement. Greer added that facial recognition is not yet widespread in college, but she and the campaign members hope it will stay that way.

Everything is on the table

While face recognition is not yet standard at universities, other forms of surveillance are quickly becoming widespread, as students in the 18-25 age group always have the most common tracker with them: a cell phone. Universities have used student phones over the past few years to track everything from mental health risks to attending sporting events. Social media profiles are also relentlessly paved.

At the end of last year, the Washington Post reported using Bluetooth tracking beacons and other technologies to track student visits in the classroom. A professor who taught a large class of lectures at Syracuse University told the Post that giving “attendance points” based on information from Bluetooth trackers in the auditorium had a positive result for him. “You know I’m watching and working on it,” he told the newspaper. “Well, they’re changing behaviorally.”

A company that uses university WiFi networks to monitor students told Swiss Post that it was collecting 6,000 location data points per student per day. Swiss Post described such a system:

School officials provide SpotterEDU with full student schedules, and the system can automatically email a professor or advisor if a student skips class or is more than two minutes late. The app records a full schedule of student presence so that counselors can see if they have left early or have taken a break.

Somewhat ironically, under such a system, a student will be harmed if he turns off his cell phone to go to class, as professors and teachers have theoretically demanded from students for at least a decade. According to the post, a student from Temple University missed several of his early lectures to convince the app he was attending with and changed his mind in despair when professors pinched him to put the phone away. Then he had to defend himself on campus employees who believed the data more than he did. “

Keeping a close eye on the students begins long before entering the campus, as universities are increasingly using the personal data of applicants, which come from web tracking and not from applications, for admission. But schools are not only to blame – some parents enjoy the opportunity to spy on their grown-up children from afar at college.

The youngest faces

However, as facial recognition becomes more and more important on college campuses, a new generation of students could rely on it from the start as face recognition technologies become increasingly important in public schools across the country.

A pilot facial recognition project scheduled to start in Lockport, New York, has been postponed due to local and national setbacks. However, the software, known as Aegis, was fully activated when students returned from the winter break earlier this month. While officials in Lockport fought against it, dozens of other school districts across the country used some kind of facial recognition. In a three-month period last fall, Government Technology, Wired, and Recode selected all K-12 public schools with profiles that use such systems.

Wired used facial recognition to identify eight neighborhoods in its history, adding that there were likely to be many more that it hadn’t identified. A provider, RealNetworks, said at the time that more than 1,000 school districts had expressed interest in their software after the 2018 mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.