Lawyer submits legal answer to defense of CPS

Lawyer Calgary Police Service Stephanie Morson has thrown a disappointment at the suggestion of the service that her dismissal agreement with the former chief is a “sham”.

In a reaction to the defense of CPS, Morson submitted a document to Calgary Court or Queen’s Bench Monday rejecting that her agreement with former chief Roger Chaffin is invalid.

“Contrary to the allegations made in the defense, the departure agreement was not” a sham orchestrated by Morson and Chaffin … to use appropriate public funds for Morson’s private benefit, “her reply says.

Morson filed a claim against the CPS and Chief Mark Neufeld in December and demanded that the severance agreement, which will pay her more than $ 500,000, be complied with.

But in their statement of defense that was submitted last week, the defendants dispute the legitimacy of the severance agreement and say that Morson “rejected” the deal by submitting subsequent claims through employee and human rights complaints and health and safety at work.

In her reply, Morson says that those claims involve incidents that determine the date of the termination agreement and are not alternative attempts at compensation.

“(They) were all accelerated by the continuation of the malicious campaign against Mrs. Morson after the departure agreement was implemented,” the answer says.

“They were filed in an attempt to end a continuing harassment campaign against her when the CPS left her to take care of herself.”

Morson said the deal with Chaffin was closed after he had obtained legal advice and was within the scope of his powers as a chief.

“The departure agreement was fair and reasonable in the circumstances and within the authority of the chief of police. . . It is not invalidated by retrospect dissatisfaction with its terms, the way Chief Chaffin chose to negotiate about it, or his choice of legal adviser. “

None of the allegations made by either party have been tested in court.

[email protected]

On Twitter: @KMartinCourts