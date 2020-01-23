Lawyer states that voters are injured by sanctions against councilors of Rocky View

Sanctions against three members of the Rocky View County Council for violating their code of conduct are disproportionate and should be declared invalid, their lawyer argued Wednesday.

Lawyer Michael Niven told Calgary Court or Queen’s Bench Justice Jim Eamon that the restrictions imposed on council members Crystal Kissel, Samanntha Wright and Kevin Hanson had negative consequences for voters last year.

Niven said that the trio position on how district administrative officer Al Hoggan was hired and other problems they have with fellow councilors are not a justification for punishments that reduce and pay for their powers.

“They were not elected by their voters, so they would” continue “if they thought something was not done right,” he told Eamon.

The sanctions imposed by a 6-3 council vote last June 11 prohibit the three councilors from running committees and councils, possibly until October, reducing their wages by 30 percent.

They also received an e-mail from Hoggan last May 11, preventing them from communicating with him or the provincial staff.

“The cumulative effect of that is that I bring my clients back to second-rate councilors,” Niven said.

The vote to censor councilors was for violating the code of conduct by providing confidential information to an unauthorized party, their lawyer.

They were also penalized for comments “without courtesy” that they made in a letter to the editor published on May 7 in the Rocky View Weekly about hiring Hoggan, whose appointment at the end of 2018 attacked them as “a completely unprecedented hijacking of the trial.” “

But provincial lawyer Janice Agrios said that the three acted improperly and sanctions were justified.

“They have not apologized, they have not acknowledged misconduct,” Agrios said.

Eamon has given counsel permission to submit further material, which could lead to more oral comments.

He expects to be able to make a decision at the end of February or early March.

KMartin@postmedia.com

Twitter: @KMartinCourts