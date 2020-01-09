Lawyer Robert Menard accused of stealing $ 270,000 in cash from a client

Loading...

Lawyer Robert Menard appearing for testimony in March. The statement was taken in a trial involving the former partner of Menard. A transcript of the deposition is filed with the Milwaukee County Courts Office. (Photo: Milwaukee County Clerk’s Office)

Already faced with 14 crime charges and a radiation complaint, lawyer Robert Menard was accused this week of stealing an additional $ 270,000 from four clients while he was running a Ponzi scheme in his office. of downtown lawyers.

The latest complaint comes less than a year after Menard was charged with stealing approximately $ 700,000 from his ex-partner, clients and 70-year-old uncle. Much of the evidence for the new complaint was discovered by police in July when they arrested Menard and raided his law firm on East Wisconsin Avenue.

The last criminal complaint provides for a scheme for theft of insurance contracts from customers which is practically identical to the scheme described in the previous criminal complaint. The first complaint concerns actions that took place from August 2013 to January 2019.

“Menard then continued to steal its customers from January 2016 to March 2019 at least,” continued the new complaint. “He continued to steal settlement funds, received in trust on behalf of clients, as he had done in previous years.

In an email statement, Menard’s lawyer Craig Mastantuono said Menard “is presumed innocent, and the prosecution and the defense are working to see if the resolution of this case is possible”.

Mladen Dukic, a Milwaukee police detective who, in October 2018, won $ 95,000 in a personal injury case resulting from a motor vehicle accident, said the complaint was among victims of the second regime. Menard deposited the check for Progressive Insurance and spent the entire amount, the complaint was brought.

“About a year later, drawing on the funds of other clients, the defendant Menard paid $ 20,819.16 to Mr. Dukic”, indicates the complaint, adding that “Menard still owes $ 41,514.17 to Mr. Dukic “.

The complaint explains that Menard was entitled to receive a third of the $ 95,000 and that the rest should have been given to Dukic and the town of Milwaukee. The city was owed because it had spent $ 124,000 on Dukic’s medical and other expenses resulting from the accident.

Meanwhile, the complaint alleges that the money was used to keep the Menard, Menard & Menard law firm solvent, noting that the firm frequently made checks.

The complaint alleges that Menard used a similar scheme to rob three other customers. The complaint accuses Menard of six counts of theft, forgery and embezzlement.

The new charges also allege that Menard ran a Ponzi scheme by taking funds from a client and using the money to pay Dukic or other clients he had stolen.

“When the accused Menard’s practice ends, there will be no more new funds to repay the settlement funds that the defendant Menard stole from former clients,” said the complaint. “The accused Menard will have no cash to reimburse what he owes to the” victims of the scheme.

Menard’s once flourishing law practice has been besieged by problems and accusations in recent years. He first built his reputation as a partner in Derzon & Menard – a respected law firm that boasted that he represented the “average Joe”.

Joe Bob, a cartoon character who had been used to advertise for the law firm Derzon & Menard, can now be found on the Menard & Menard web page, although he is still wearing his baseball cap. Derzon & Menard. (Photo: screenshot)

The firm ceased operations in 2017 and Alan Derzon, the former partner of Menard, suedhim, accusing Menard of having stolen the property of the firm and having pocketed more than a million dollars, including the funds Derzon’s retirement account.

The following year, Menard’s uncle sued him, accusing his nephew of having refused him part of the $ 500,000 settlement he won after being struck by a car. This lawsuit has since been settled.

Some of the allegations made in the two trials are included in the criminal complaint.

Last year, the state attorneys’ office asked the Supreme Court to strike out Menard, who admitted to regulators that he had mismanaged millions of dollars in client funds. The case is pending.

