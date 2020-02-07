Lawyer in Dallas, TX – Money diary

8:25 am – We hurry out of bed to get to Pilates. After a nice hug, I feel happy and satisfied. I pulled Outdoor Voices leggings, a sports bra, a soft shirt, a million layers and UGGs for the 10-minute walk to the studio. My imperturbable love for UGGs from 2002 has never faded.

8:50 am – We are 10 minutes early because neither A. nor I have ever done Pilates on the reformer machine. We thought we should buy sticky socks, but the instructor says we are fine on bare feet. Yay! It costs $ 15 each for first class, but I paid earlier in the week when I booked our spots.

10.00 am – The lesson is over and we feel good! We try to start a Sunday tradition of doing exercises with little impact in the neighborhood. After class we walk to the supermarket to get an energy drink. $ 3.67

10:20 am – Back home! We feed the pets and let the dogs laze outside in the sun. They are old dogs and were worn out during the big walk yesterday. A. books his tickets and hotel for his work trip back to the east this week while I read. ($ 1.005.04 is reimbursed). We have to take a pile for Goodwill and we both look through our closet to make sure we don’t miss anything. A. vacuum cleaners (we fight a lost battle against animal hairs) and I jump in a load of laundry. We just bought Dropps wash caps and dry balls. (We have recently made a conscious effort to try to live more sustainably and reduce our use of single-use plastic, but I feel that shipping these products negates the good).

12:25 pm – Time for time! Before we leave, I put Riley CEO Glow and Neutrogena sunscreen (SPF 70) on Sunday. We each take a green juice from the fridge for the journey. I have less than 1/4 of a tank, so I get gas at the station next to Goodwill ($ 23.82). The donation trailer is closed and the store staff says it is full. Aaaalllrighty then, we will try another location. $ 23.82

1:00 pm. – We return some of A.’s equipment to the Academy and escape without making a purchase. At the mall we bring two of my RTR dresses back and recycle an old pair of A. jeans at Madewell. We get a $ 20 discount coupon for the jeans! I pick up some Charity Pot lotion at Lush and also get Scrub Scrub Scrub on a boost ($ 49.69). I recently switched to Lush products because of their environmental awareness, but I couldn’t handle the solid lotion. Too sticky. On the way to Nike we meet a number of friends from the law school and catch up on something. With a minimum of consultation, A. grabs a better pair of sneakers. ($ 129.90). $ 179.59

2.17 pm – We are leaving the mall for FedEx. I send my friend L. her birthday gifts and my friend F. The Butchering Art (she is a resident; does she want to come home for more surgery stuff? Idk!). We also buy packing tape ($ 34.06). We then return glass bottles to a squeezed juice company and A. picks up a juice ($ 6.75). Stupidly expensive, I know. We are going to Target to return a mug that I had originally purchased as part of my secretary’s Christmas gift before moving in another direction. Along the way a woman and her children intercept us and ask for money. First we refuse, but then she says they have slept outside and I am moved. I give $ 20, luckily I have cash with me once ($ 20). Upon leaving, we see that they are being driven into the parking lot by Target employees. They get into an SUV in which it looks like they have lived. I’m glad I gave them something. $ 60.81

3.10 pm – We drop off the clothes, shoes and books at Goodwill and we are ready !! And last but not least. As a reward we get incredible pulpo tacos, borracho fries and a topo chico from a nearby taco place ($ 39.29). It is the first meal of the day and we both eat too much. Why did we wait so long? Trader Joe’s is across the street, and I’m thinking of Money Diaries, should I try everything except the bagel seasoning? $ 39.29

3:42 pm – We buy ground turkey, sourdough bread, avocados and EBB herbs (yes, we go to the supermarket a lot! I love it.). We are finally going home, it feels like we left a life ago. $ 11.45

4.40 pm – After I had done a load of laundry, I read in bed and eat dry Mini Wheats like a class A. psychopath. A. tries to hang a Rogue pull-up bar that he bought centuries ago.

7.15 pm – I finish my book; it was good but not great. A. needs some hardware-like things to set up the bar and some parts for an air vent that we have installed in our bathroom. A. finally makes three runs to Home Depot, while I fold up and tidy up the laundry, prepare lunch for Monday and Tuesday and shower (that scrub is great!). As soon as the pull-up bar is up, A. accompanies me in the kitchen and we eat sourdough with brie and EBB herbs (it’s great, my god) and that blueberry scone when we’re done with meal preparation. This was a weird day of food but I don’t complain about it. $ 159.24

12:05 pm – We are finally going to bed after a very productive day, too busy to even consider the Sunday Scaries! Immediately I faint, but A. reads briefly (The Lost City of Z by David Grann).

Daily total: $ 438.58