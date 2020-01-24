Lawsuit planned to stop Idaho-Wyoming gas pipeline

Shutterstock

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Two environmental groups have announced that they will file a lawsuit to stop a planned underground gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming.

The wild rockies and yellowstone alliance at Uintas Connection sent a mandatory 60-day notice to the US Forest Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service this week.

The groups claim that the forest agency’s approval of the pipeline project in November violated the Endangered Species Act.

The groups also say that the 29-kilometer section of the 80-kilometer pipeline cuts through a corridor through the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and creates a road through six inventorized roadless areas.

The 2001 road traffic regulation prevents road construction and timber harvesting in designated road traffic areas, which usually cover 2,000 hectares or more.

“This means that motorized vehicles will use this corridor in the long term to maintain, inspect and remove the pipeline,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

Sarah Wheeler, spokeswoman for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, said the agency did not comment on pending litigation.

About 40 kilometers of the pipeline cross private land and about 6 kilometers of state land.

Wyoming’s Lower Valley Energy plans to build the pipeline that will begin near Montpelier in southeast Idaho and lead to Afton in Wyoming. The company says on its website it has around 5,000 natural gas customers in Afton. Natural gas was transported into the city, but the authorities said the delivery was unreliable and the city almost ran out several times.

Lower Valley Energy spokesman Brian Tanabe made no immediate comment on Friday.

Environmental groups say the pipeline will also damage Ute Ladies’ orchids and yellow-billed cuckoo, which are also on the endangered species list. The groups also say Lynx and Wolverine, who are candidates for listing, may be in the area.

Forest service gave permission to build a pipeline through the forest with a temporary 15 m (50 ft) right of way and a permanent 6 m (20 ft) supply corridor. Overall, the construction phase would take up around 45 hectares of forest and the right of way would take up around 18 hectares of forest.

“The federal taxpayers who own these public properties subsidize the profit margin of a private natural gas company at the expense of the environmental integrity of their public properties and wildlife,” said Garrity.