Lawrence DPW worker gunned down while working on the road

An employee of the town of Lawrence who was part of a street work team was killed on Wednesday afternoon, according to the district attorney’s office of Essex5. Investigation indicates that city worker was not the intended target of the shooting. Police responded at around 2 p.m. in the neighborhood of Andover and Clifton streets for a report of shots fired. “I heard three shots and approached the corner of Andover Street, and I noticed the DPW worker lying on the ground and a car took off from the street,” said a witness. The officers found a gunshot wounded man. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified. Investigators said the victim was a worker with Lawrence’s Department of Public Works working on road repairs at the time of the shooting. Essex District Prosecutor’s office and Lawrence Police Department are investigating the shooting. A Sky5 video also shows that a cruiser Massachusetts state police were on the scene. Authorities are not commenting on the suspects or a possible reason at this time.

