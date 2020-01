Lawrence DPW worker gunned down while working on the road

Updated: 6:40 p.m. EST Jan 15, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

EVIDENCE AREA. >> I HAVE HEARD THREE PHOTOS, COMING TO THE CORNER OF ANDOVER STREET AND ADVISING THE DPW WORKER LAID ON THE GROUND. JENNIFER: IT WASN’T THE PLANNED TARGET. >> THE CAR TAKE OFF, AND FOLLOWING WHAT I KNOW, MY NEIGHBORS SAID THAT THE CITY WORKER WAS ON THE GROUND. IT WAS FIRED. APPROXIMATELY THREE TIMES AND THEY RUSHULATE HIM TO THE HOSPITAL. JENNIFER: HE DID NOT SURVIVE HIS INJURIES. HIS TRUCKS IN THE CITY ALWAYS WITH HIGH BACKS. THE ATTORNEY OF THE DISTRICT SAID THAT THE VICTIM REPAIRS THE ROAD WHEN IT WAS FIRED. >> IT STARTED THE STREET AND WAS WORKING ITS WAY TO DISCOVER ITS OWN BUSINESS. I DON’T KNOW IF IT WAS HIMSELF. JENNIFER: THE POLICE WAS HERE IN A FEW MINUTES. THEY HAVE MARKED THE EVIDENCE IN THE CONTEXT OF THIS DISTRICT REMAINS BLOCKED AT NIGHT. >> NOTHING LIKE IT HAPPENS HERE. IT’S PRETTY CALM. THIS IS LAWRENCE. NOT MANY HAPPENS HERE. IT IS CALM FOR MOST OF THE PARTIES. JENNIFER: THE MAYOR SAYS THAT THIS IS AN INQUIRY UNDERWAY. PROSECUTOR OF DISTRICT SAYS IT IS TOO EARLY TO COMMENT. NO

Lawrence DPW worker gunned down while working on the road

Updated: 6:40 p.m. EST Jan 15, 2020

5 The investigation learned that the victim was not the intended target of the shooting.

5 The investigation learned that the victim was not the intended target of the shooting.

.