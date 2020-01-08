Loading...

CLOSE

MADISON – State lawmakers presented a $ 10 million plan on Wednesday to reduce bacteria, nitrates, toxic lead and long-lasting chemicals in Wisconsin’s groundwater.

The set of 13 bills released by legislators from the Democratic and Republican Assembly pay additional staff at state and county levels to improve state laws and regulations and expand land conservation efforts.

The bills would also provide well owners with more money to rebuild them to make water safer.

Farmers would also be eligible to receive more state funding to reduce the level of nitrogen used in each growing season for their crops, and the state department of agriculture would add a crop-focused staff member grazing techniques for livestock to allow the grasses to regenerate.

And another proposal allows state authorities to collect and dispose of foam products used by firefighters that contain what are called “forever chemicals” called PFAS that can contaminate groundwater.

The proposals were made by a group of lawmakers convened by Assembly President Robin Vos after a study of some private wells in southwest Wisconsin, previously reported to be contaminated, was found to be still contaminated by feces.

“No one should have to use bottled water to brush their teeth or make coffee,” representative Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, said on Wednesday at a press conference at the Capitol.

The proposals come after Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed new regulations targeting farmers and their use of manure and fertilizers. The regulation would target regions sensitive to nitrates, a source of pollution of groundwater.

On Wednesday, Evers again recommended that the state focus on five areas: nitrates in groundwater, diffuse pollution, PFAS, lead in drinking water and pathogens in groundwater.

“My administration continues to connect the dots to meet the challenges of providing potable water to all Wisconsinites,” Evers said in a statement. “But we will have to take more steps in the future to achieve our goals and this will require bold legislative action.”

Evers declared 2019 the year of drinking water, but many of its proposals were blocked due to the lack of support from Republicans who control the legislature.

On Wednesday, Evers released a report on its efforts to clean the state’s drinking water.

He praised the efforts he plans to focus on in the coming years, such as developing a program in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin to help farmers reduce the leaching of nitrates from fertilizers in water underground. The report also noted that the administration had launched a program to monitor fish water and tissue chemistry near sites contaminated with PFAS.

“We are pleased to see the legislature following the governor’s example regarding water quality,” said Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff. Baldauff noted that some of the administration’s recommendations were included in the lawmakers’ proposals, but did not specify whether Evers would sign the bills as described in the task force report.

Legislators’ bills have not been published.

In another move, the administration banned the use of state funds to partially replace lead service lines because partial replacements can ultimately increase lead concentrations in water. And the State Department of Health Services has developed a program to reduce lead in water in schools and daycares.

Lawmakers also recommended a new tax credit for homeowners on Wednesday to replace the risks of lead in homes and apartment buildings.

It is unclear whether the proposals have the support of legislative leaders and of Evers. Vos said in a statement that the measures represent a “first step” towards eliminating contamination from the water.

“It is clear that we cannot just throw money at these problems, thinking that they will go away immediately,” he said. “Wisconsin needs a long-term strategy to protect, preserve and promote clean water.”

Shankland and representative Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who chaired the Assembly’s working group on water quality, said on Wednesday that they had met Evers about their proposals but were unsure he would sign the invoices if they arrived at his office.

Patrick Marley of the Sentinel Journal contributed to this report.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/08/lawmakers-evers-release-plans-address-water-contamination/2844080001/