Lawmakers Leave “Insulting” Briefing, Explain Trump Administrator's Lack of Iran

Loading...

A day after Iranian ballistic missiles hit Iraqi bases used by US forces, the Trump administration’s first briefings to lawmakers on Iran went so badly that even its allies withdrew saying that the White House lost support for Congress.

As the Middle East asks if the U.S. and Iran can avoid confrontation, senators and officials have said briefings by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and CIA director Gina Haspel were laughable due to their lack of detail on key concerns. , including intelligence behind the murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the future plan of the US strategy against Tehran.

Senator Mike Lee, a libertarian-oriented Utah Republican who rarely breaks with Trump, left the Senate briefing calling it the “worst military briefing” he has seen in nine years in Congress. It was “insulting,” said Lee – so much so that he will now support a measure to restrict Trump’s power to wage war in Iran after hinting a day before he would vote.

“They must have left after 75 minutes, while they are telling us that we have to be good little boys and girls and run and not debate it in public,” said Lee. “I find this completely crazy. I think it’s unacceptable.”

A Democratic Senate source, read at the meeting, said that Pompeo acted as “Benghazi Mike” in the briefing – a reference to Pompeo’s inflammatory performance as a member of Congress during the Benghazi hearings in 2015 – and was often defensive in the face of difficult questions about intelligence leading to the assassination of Soleimani.

At least one Republican came to the defense of the briefers and accused the Democrats of causing chaos.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Said that the informants had presented convincing arguments. In response to the Democrats’ claims, he was vague, he replied, “They don’t want details. I was really disappointed with their behavior in this.”

The Democrats in the House, meanwhile, said they anticipated obstacles in their presentation. At a caucus meeting Wednesday morning, members sought advice from former Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman on how to pressure Trump administration officials to obtain details on the reasons for the strike from Soleimani, according to a source in the room. Sherman warned that the House would likely get bypass, said the source.

“It was disappointing,” representative Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat to the Intelligence Committee, added, “there was acrimony” in the room. Still, Quigley warned that anyone who expects a lot from the briefing “probably has unreasonable expectations.”

The bitterness of lawmakers over the briefing recalled the Obama administration briefing on Syria in 2013, which made it clear that Congress would not let Obama bomb the Iranian ally Bashar al-Assad.

“There have been many times where many members have tried to request more details on intelligence, threat assessments, and really, there is nothing we have not heard there,” said the representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). .

The briefers wouldn’t go into detail and the members were visibly frustrated. “People were basically yelling at them to give an answer,” said one participant. Other participants said that “shouting” exaggerated the reaction, although participants made audible noises indicating dissatisfaction.

Representative Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, told reporters that the first question addressed to briefers on the House side concerned the legal basis for the strike. As National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said on Friday, Department of Justice officials told lawmakers that authority flowed from the authorization of Congress in 2002 to overthrow the former Saddam regime. Hussein, the legal source of the 2003-2011 invasion and occupation.

Sources also said the briefers invoked Trump’s authority under Article II as commander-in-chief – who will rely on an imminent threat before the strike, if Congress asserts itself further on his war powers.

Over the past five days, the Trump administration has refuted claims that the murder of Soleimani was intended to thwart an “imminent” attack. Jayapal said there was “no raw evidence” of an imminent threat before the strike.

“I went into this briefing in search of something specific to support the claim that there was an imminent threat against Americans or American interests. Personally, I am far from convinced that this is a real thing, ”said representative Jared Huffman (D-CA).

Equally unsatisfactory for the legislators present was a minimal indication of the continuation of the American strategy against Iran. While Iran and Trump have said they want to avoid a broader conflict, Trump imposed additional economic sanctions on Iran on Wednesday morning, intensifying a punitive strategy that has yet to change Iran’s behavior .

A member who spoke with The Daily Beast also said that Pompeo reiterated his assurances that he was ready to speak with the Iranians anytime and anywhere, and would go for a potential meeting – something that the Iranians neither asked nor accepted. There were also round trips with briefers on Iranian reprisals for the murder of Soleimani.

“What are our main priorities with Iran? It’s a pretty basic piece of the puzzle, ”said one person in the room. “You’re going to have a strategy. I mean, we can have a debate over whether (the administration) is on the same page with the details, but they can’t even get on the same page with the top priorities. ”

“I haven’t learned anything new. And it’s a shame because they had the opportunity to really educate us, ”said representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the intelligence committee.

– with report by Erin Banco

.