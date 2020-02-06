Lawmakers in Utah are looking at combating the rising costs of insulin

SALT LAKE CITY – Members of the House Health and Human Services Committee will receive a bill on Thursday afternoon to reduce the rising costs of insulin.

HB207 creates an incentive for health benefits plans to reduce the required prepayments for insulin and orders public benefit and insurance programs to purchase insulin at reduced prices and to create a program whereby public employees can access reduced insulin. It also increases the number of professions that can be licensed to prescribe insulin.

Other legislative proposals heard in committee today include:

• Members of the Transport, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Senate Committee will consider SB92 obliging the Utah Department of Transportation to develop a statistically broad plan for public transportation, freight and other uses of fixed railways to cover all rail applications within the state.

• The Senate Health and Human Services Committee has SJR2 on the agenda, a joint resolution that encourages measures to reduce the number of Utah children with an increased amount of lead in their blood. The resolution describes the known adverse health effects and encourages caregivers in Utah for children, pregnant women and women of childbearing age to be aware of the risks of exposure to lead in the environment.

• Members of the House Government Operations Committee discuss HB70, which removes provisions from the election code that allow a person to vote for all candidates of a political party without voting for the candidates individually, known as straight-ticket to vote.