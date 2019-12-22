Law of the elderly | Mother, stepfather's bad planning complicates the future of heritage – The Reporter

Loading...

Dear Len and Rosie,

My mother died last May without a will. My stepfather is in the hospital at the moment with only a few days to live, again without a will. I do not have a power of attorney. My stepfather's doctor in the hospital wrote a letter stating that my stepfather cannot make decisions and has a terminal illness. How do I get guardianship or something related to be able to handle your affairs? There is not much but what I would like to take care of.

Tracey

Dear Tracey:

It is important to have a succession plan. This can be a particularly difficult lesson for you, because your stepfather is at least partially incapacitated and probably cannot grant you a power of attorney or make a will to properly dispose of your estate. This lesson is more for other readers of this column so that it doesn't happen to them.

Everyone must have, at a minimum, a durable power of attorney and an advance directive of medical care, so that family members or trusted loved ones can manage their finances, pay their bills and make important medical decisions in case they become disabled. You should also have the will to explain how your estate will be distributed after your death or, better yet, a revocable trust to avoid succession if you own more than $ 150,000 in assets. Tracey is considering filing a guardianship for her stepfather because she did not have a durable power of attorney. Do not let this happen to you.

Tracey, you probably don't need a guardianship. If your stepfather is only a few days old, your bills will wait until your death, when the probate court can appoint you as administrator of your estate. The only reason you would need to be appointed curator now is if your health care providers need someone to make decisions regarding your immediate medical treatment. In this case, he would become the curator of his stepfather's person (his medical care), rather than his estate (his assets).

Normally, it takes at least one month to be appointed guardian, since the law requires that the petition of guardianship to the proposed ward and immediate family members be notified 30 days in advance. However, you can file an emergency petition with the court to designate you as the temporary guardian of your stepfather's person, pending the court hearing within one month. If absolutely necessary, you can be appointed your stepfather's curator in one or two days. Go see an elder law lawyer immediately.

Because neither his mother nor his stepfather made wills, after the death of his stepfather, his estate will be divided into two parts. Everything that your stepfather inherited as a result of your mother's death will happen to you and your mother's other children, if applicable. The assets that your stepfather owned before his mother's death will be passed on to his own surviving relatives by intestate succession.

Len and Rosie

Len Tillem and Rosie McNichol are elder law attorneys. Contact them at Tillem McNichol & Brown, 846 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476, by phone at (707) 996-4505, or online at lentillem.com.