Law Enforcement and Defense Use: NPR

MEP Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, accompanied by MEP Mike Johnson, R-La, MEP Mark Meadows, R-N.C., MEP Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. and MP Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speak to Capitol Hill media about the impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

Jose Luis Magana / AP



Jose Luis Magana / AP

Jose Luis Magana / AP

MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The Upper House impeacher, said Wednesday: “We’re trying this case in front of two juries: the Senate and the American people.”

It is not only the prosecutors who are approaching the Senate process with two different target groups.

Both the president’s manager and defense team have set up intelligence operations to repeat their cases for and against impeachment. You know that senators in the chamber have to listen. The public also digested the arguments and made up for what they missed when they found out about the press online and in their favorite press offices.

Both sides recognize that they have only limited opportunities to get involved in the regular and quick press reports. Most branches report on the expanded debate in the Senate. But every time there is a short break or a lunch break, the teams go straight to the Senate studio on the upper floor to hold press conferences or to keep up to date with the latest developments using the stakeout camera installed in the basement of the Capitol.

For those who hear typical mutual assessments from Republicans and Democrats, it can feel like they’re pursuing completely different processes.

Delivery of the message to several branches

Before the trial session, the day begins at 1:00 p.m. ET Every day the action in front of the Senate and in the cable news is in full swing.

The news programs include interviews with impeachers and House Republicans added to the president’s defense team. This group of around half a dozen legislators is not intended to be part of the team with the privileges of the Senate, but is regularly present in the hallways and in news programs.

Jim Jordan, GOP MP from Ohio, pushed back on Ship’s presentation on NPR’s Here and Now on Thursday. As during the House hearings, he responded to the Democrats’ case that the President would use security support for Ukraine to obtain a pledge that the government would investigate his political rival.

“It never happened. So the idea that there is something in return to do something has to happen. They never announced it, they never started an investigation, and they never promised to initiate an investigation.” and guess they got the meeting with the president, they got the money and they got the call … the Democrats just don’t want to look at the facts, “Jordan argued.

It’s not just traditional news channels where lawmakers put forward their arguments – Val Demings, one of the company’s managers, appeared on Wednesday in “the View,” a popular talk show for women.

I hope that every senator remembers the oath he took and that he takes it very seriously.

The American people deserve to see a fair trial and we will do everything we can to make sure they get one.

Many thanks to @TheView for inviting me this morning!

– Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 22, 2020

Senate Minority Chairman Chuck Schumer, D-NY., Did not receive any of his proposed changes during the long debate about the rules earlier this week to allow for additional witnesses or documents. He is not allowed to speak in the Senate during the trial, but he does hold pre-session press conferences to emphasize what he believes are the key points of the prosecution.

Schumer also regularly appeals to the small group of Senate Republicans who are considering detaching from their leaders and summoning witnesses with Democrats who have refused to act as part of the House Investigation, such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“More and more viewers are watching every day,” said Schumer on Thursday. He pointed to a new public opinion poll that showed support for additional witnesses and documents. He predicted that reporting on the arguments “will have an impact on senators.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey came to Schumer on Thursday to emphasize what he saw as the most compelling evidence. He pointed out some of the video clips the managers had used to present testimonies from the house hearings. He called the manager’s record “substantial” and “convincing” and claimed: “You can see the power of this case and how troubling it is.”

So far, however, there is little evidence that Democrat efforts have had a major impact on the small group of moderate Republicans in the Senate who have spoken openly to witnesses.

Defense team that rejects prosecutors before their official presentations

Defense member and personal lawyer of President Trump, Jay Sekulow, speaks to the media during a lunch break on Thursday.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images



Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The President’s defense team will take action against impeachment on Saturday. But President Trump’s private lawyer Jay Sekulow and member of the defense team was a leading public voice during the breaks. He has rejected some of the managers’ arguments and criticized his own legal strategy – he plans to outline his case in “two parts”.

During most of his stays in front of the camera, where reporters gather and ask questions, he claims that Schiff and his team have not released any new information. He said on Thursday after nearly two days of clashes, “I am confident that it will be Saturday, Monday or Tuesday that the case will defend the president.”

Press restrictions in and around the Senate Chamber make it difficult for reporters to access moderate Senate Republicans like Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who may be part of an agreement on possible witnesses. Most of them keep their opinion of the arguments to themselves.

But other Senate Republicans who are reliable defenders of the President come out regularly to weigh up what they hear in the Senate.

The most common complaint is that they hear the same stories over and over again.

“My frustration is that the Americans are telling half the truth at this point,” said GOP Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, sounding impatient to move on to the next phase of the process.

Vice President Mike Pence is also part of the messaging effort. He interviewed the Christian Broadcasting Network, claiming that even Senate Republicans who may not have had their votes cast in the process are convinced that the president has done nothing wrong.

“You will see this partisan charge for what it is. There is not even a crime that is alleged, let alone a high crime or offense or betrayal or bribery, and they will reject both of these articles and the President acquit and allow our country to focus on the issues that matter most and focus on the elections that are only 10 months away, “Pence told David Brody of CBN.

Republican senators also know that President Trump is watching reports on the Senate process. One of his closest allies – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham – took the opportunity to send a message to reporters about Thursday’s debate.

When asked about the president who is considering appearing in person in court, Graham replied, “He didn’t tell me whether he wanted to come or not. But if you listen, you won’t come.”

Lexie Schapitl contributed to this report.