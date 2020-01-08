Laviolette coaches for his work in the final of 'Road to the Winter Classic'

Loading...

The final of Road to the Winter Classic, in retrospect, is the best of the three episodes of the program. Here are the five highlights we learned from the behind-the-scenes documentary of the Dallas Stars victory over the Nashville Predators in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Laviolette coaching for his life makes great theater

“Wake up angry.”

This is the simple message from Predators coach Peter Laviolette to his troops on New Year’s Eve.

Through pre-game and break speeches, as well as shouts on the couch as the victory slips away, we get a nice glimpse into the passion and the desperate attempts by Laviolette to motivate in what we know is his penultimate loss to his fired Monday.

Laviolette evokes the speed of his attackers between periods two and three and feels the pressure from Dallas to clear Nashville’s 2-0 lead.

“Attack the game. It’s about an attitude that has been going out here for the last 20 minutes, “the coach roars.” Everyone has to attach themselves. Every man has to get up. Now! Take this! Twenty minutes of hockey! “His voice is cracking. “Let’s do this!”

Shivers, man.

Bishop throws himself into the moment

Stars-starter Ben Bishop’s idea was for the entire team to equip designer-cowboy boots and hats for the Classic, and few players seem to embody the spirit of the event like Bish.

The goalkeeper picked up a brand new pair of small skates and brought his little son, Benjamin Bishop IV, to the ice on New Year’s Eve for the first time.

“I never thought I’d play outside,” Bishop says excitedly. “When I signed with the Stars, there was no way to tell me that we would get a Winter Classic.”

It certainly comes out as the kind of man you want to root for.

Predators’ PK meeting predicts Radulov winner

Nerds like me appreciate the fly-on-the-wall peek in team meetings. Prior to the puck drop we see Predators assistant Dan Muse (not fired) running through video of the power-play tactics of the Stars with the penalty killing unit.

“The only thing that is really different from the last time we played them is that they have (Alexander) Radulov on that side with one timer. He is at that first unit. Let’s keep our stick in the middle here,” warns Muse.

Knowing Radulov will later one-off the Winter Classic-winning goal from the exact spot Muse circles at its peak. Love it.

Rinne really embraces the home part of his career

At the age of 37 and with seated Juuse Saros striving to get more of his starts, it warms the heart to see the greatest keeper in the history of Predators soak in the Classic experience with a perspective that only with age coming.

“The closer you get to the end, the more you appreciate everything you have,” says Rinne.

We get a mic-up Rinne that responds to warm-up shots that have been influenced by the skewed depth perception of the Cotton Bowl and walk out of the tunnel prior to the December 31 exercise of Preds and marvel at an ice rink surrounded by 83,000 fast-filled seats.

“This is so sick,” says Rinne. “This is unreal. This is so cool. “

Seguin complains, Josi’s reffing emphasizes hot-mic action

The game itself is captured in beautiful high definition with dramatic slow-motion shots supplemented by mic-up players and officials. I like to hear the whining in the game, celebrate, insult and encourage.

The audio around penalties, especially Corey Perry’s elbow-hung suspension against the head of Ryan Ellis, is fantastic.

‘You better kick him out. You better kick him out, “Josi begs after seeing his partner fall.

We hear the referees consult and decide on a major of five minutes plus a misconduct of the game.

“That’s what I mentioned,” Josi rightly says.

In the second period, Tyler Seguin gets two for boarding in Austin Watson – who had previously hammered Blake Comeau – and urgently begs forgiveness.

“That was exactly in the shoulder! When do I hit someone?! When do I hit someone? What? He turned around. I don’t touch anyone, “Seguin argues.

Good stuff.