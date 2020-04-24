Laver Cup canceled in 2020 after the French Open September transition

Roger Federer, who runs the Laver Cup, said he will compete in the 2021 Laver Cup, held from September 24 to 26 in Boston, USA.

Federer, the record-breaking 20x Grand Slam winner, will turn 40 until a delayed event occurs.

Boston will host the Laver Cup from 25 to 27 September this year, but last month the French Open chiefs declared that the postponed tournament would change from May to September 20.

The movement of the Roland Garros chief made rumors in the tennis world, and the Laver Cup considered it an “inevitable” way.

President Tony Godsick Laver Cup said:

“We’re going to be disappointed that enthusiastic fans have to wait another year for Boston’s Laver Cup, but this is a responsible action needed due to the new calendar crash.”

“It’s unfortunate that you have to push the raver cup for a year, but at this stage, everyone should be right,” Federer said.

Message from Tony Godsick, Laver Cup Chairman and CEO of TEAM8. Tweet

— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) April 17, 2020

The tennis season was interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic, and the event was not held until mid-July. The mble bledon was canceled and the August WTA Rogers Cup event in Montreal was also closed.

Representatives of the Kim Cup announced a statement on the French Open’s decision on Friday, and since March 17, they have evaluated the situation with ATP, which runs the Tennis Australia and American Tennis Association and Men’s Tour.

The statement stated, “There was no reason to postpone the inevitable decision because the organizers could not host the event because of the international tennis schedule.”

Team Europe, including Federer and Rafael Nadal, beat Team World in Geneva and won the 2019 Laver Cup.

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed