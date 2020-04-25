Lautaro Martinez aims to become “an appetizer in no time” if he joins Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez will become “an appetizer in no time” if he joins Barcelona from Inter this summer, according to Racing President Victor Blanco.

The attacker joined Racing’s nerazzurri in 2018 and is said to be on the move again when the transfer window reopens.

Blanco believes it would have been a success if he had moved to Camp Nou and would have been able to take Luis Suarez’s place in the starting XI.

“I think if he goes, he will be an appetizer in no time. He is a born winner. We must consider that he is also 22 years old. Compared to Suarez, who is a crack, he has that advantage,” he said.

“In football, young people eventually replace more experienced players. Obviously it is his decision, if he is convinced that he must take that step, only he knows.

“He is not a child who acts on impulse, if he is convinced, I am sure he will be fine. If he feels he is not yet ready, he will stay at Inter.”

Source | The Gazzetta dello sport

The president of Racing also spoke of the fact that Messi wanted to play with Martinez, adding that the captain of the Barca has already seen Lautaro being “a natural marker, an animal in the box” while playing with Argentina.