Lauren Jauregui praises social distance in a new song “50 feet”.

Lauren Jauregui lived socially distant life long before quarantine, as detailed in the new song “50ft”.

On the fluid and bilingual song, Jauregui details how she sees through “bullshit” and keeps an “exclusive” group of people who love and respect her. She keeps everyone at a distance of 50 feet, especially if they cannot properly support or encourage her. The video was filmed in December with family and closest friends and shows them enjoying a wonderful day at his family home in Florida.

“I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world with energy,” wrote Jauregui in the caption of an Instagram post which she shared earlier this week and which presented the official illustrations for the single. “This work really sums up the feeling of distance that the song talks about while affirming the closeness of my relationship with my loved ones (my mother and my sister are pictured with me) who keep me always and forever in the middle of it all. “

Jauregui launched a new phase of his career this year with the title Birds of Prey “Invisible Chains” and the single “Lento” assisted by Tainy last month. After the dissolution of Fifth Harmony, she officially launched her solo career in 2018 with the slow-burning single “Expectations”.