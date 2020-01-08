Lauren Cohan returns to The Walking Dead in season 10 finale

Loading...

One of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters will return to the show – and viewers won’t have to wait long to see them in action again.

Maggie Rhee, played by Lauren Cohan, left the show in series 9 due to other commitments, but is confirmed to be back.

Previously, showrunner Angela Kang announced to Comic Book that she would play in series 10 again, and said, “I can say that she is a regular series for season 11 and has a nice, big bow there. But we can very well see the beginning of it in season 10. “

And if you want to believe the IMDB page of the series, we now know exactly when the character will bring it back.

Cohan is featured in episode 16 of current series 10 (the last episode of the series), which means she should be back on our screens by April.

This will surely be good news for fans of the series, many of whom thought their initial departure was badly done by the authors.

While absent from the apocalyptic zombie show, Cohan starred in a series of ABC’s comedy Whiskey Cavalier, which was later canceled by the broadcaster despite a generally positive critical reception.

Series 10 is currently in a break. The first eight episodes have already aired, and the remaining eight will air again on February 25 in the UK on Fox UK.