Laura Linney, multiple award winner, can spin gold from almost anything, as proven by projects as diverse as Tales of the City, Ozark and The Big C. Not only can she make that gold intelligible, epic and also everyday. His last Broadway play, My Name is Lucy Barton, which will debut this evening (until February 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater), presents an imposing solo performance (by Linney) in the service of an undernourished play.

The novel of the same name, by Elizabeth Strout, is rightly acclaimed: it is both a peeling and a reform of the character of her title, a woman from New York who in the 80s falls very ill, remains a few weeks in the hospital, and whose main antagonist and confidant at that time was his mother who came to visit him from rural Illinois. But Lucy Barton loses something when transferring the page to the scene.

Critics praised this production by the London Theater Company, directed by Richard Eyre, when she starred in Blighty.

In this transfer from the Manhattan Theater Club, the radiance of Linney – and it is truly radiance, it is simply a pleasure to watch and listen to it – lies in her ability to live in Lucy, as she tells the experience of a life in suspense before taking us back to a painful story of her past, and also of her mother, who is both critical and soothing. Women have so much mutual suspicion and pain in themselves, but they need each other.

Linney’s performance is an impressive feat in itself: a monologue that spans just over 90 minutes as Linney rhythms, utters and colors beautifully.

The problem is that in the book you revel in the diversions and narrative avenues of Strout – like Lucy’s mom feasting on the long story of family friend / Nemesis Kathie Nicely. On stage, Linney living in Lucy’s mom tells us about Kathie Nicely begins a funny piece of ventriloquism – Lucy’s mom a mixture of gossip and poison on her lips – but soon becomes: “What was it for?” What are the issues and the dangers for Lucy? What will be the beating heart of its history? The game revolves around many things, but does not arise on a central mystery or an issue to be solved.

The problem with the game is progression. The adaptation of Strout’s novel can only echo the circles and excavations of the book. Not much is going on. Bob Crowley’s design is simple: the hospital bed, a chair and a window from which Lucy can see the Chrysler Building. The projections – a brownstone, Illinois cornfield – take us to other places. Another subtle and silent character is Peter Mumford’s lighting. These accessories are beautiful and evocative, but not transporting.

The only perspective is that of Lucy. The mysteries are all interior. So when Lucy finds herself very sick in the hospital and she looks in a room and sees a man looking at her from another stretcher, she immediately thinks that he is an AIDS patient. Later, she thinks it could be a friend of hers, who turns out to be gay, and suddenly very ill and then dead. But Lucy’s engagement with LGBT life in Greenwich Village and the trauma of that time seems at best to surface; you can see her watching the parade of pride from her fancy front steps with an interrogative air and not much else.

Lucy’s brother is forced to parade the streets of their Illinois city in high heel shoes by their father, who wants to traumatize the boy’s perceived homosexuality.

But we don’t know much more about the scar that has remained (or not). These fleeting engagements with very great things continue in Lucy’s life; the violence of his father, the passive neglect of his mother, the contained distrust of their relationship.

The play intensifies when Linney evokes Lucy’s relentless lucidity as a writer – to escape Illinois in New York and to extract as much material as necessary for a successful life. This sounds true, but the odyssey of Lucy Barton herself remains too locked up and too mysterious to include us, not to mention shocking or surprising us. Laura Linney is a masterful storyteller, but – on stage – it’s not a masterfully constructed story.

