Laura Harvey leaves Utah Royals FC to become head coach of the United States U-20 team

Equalizer Dan Lauletta announced on Friday that Utah Royals FC head coach Laura Harvey was about to leave the team for a position with the American Football Federation.

On Monday morning, it became official as she was officially named head coach of the organization’s U-20 team. At the same time, the URFC announced that assistant coach Scott Parkinson has been named interim head coach “while the club is formally searching for its next head coach.”

“International training was the only job that would have interested me in moving away from this role at Utah Royals FC,” said Harvey in a club statement. “I wanted to resume training for international football, so I can’t wait to take on the new challenge with the United States National Under-20 Team.”

Last fall, 39-year-old England was a finalist for the head coach of the United States National Women’s Team before joining her National Women’s Soccer League rival Vlatko Andonovski .

In two seasons as the first URFC head coach in franchise history, Harvey set a record of 19-17-12, narrowly missing the two season playoffs. In seven seasons in the NWSL (her first five were Washington-based Reign FC head coach), she was 72-52-38 and had played championships in 2014 and 2015.

She has been named the league’s coach of the year for both seasons.

In the past two seasons, the URFC has been one of the best defensive teams in the league, but their difficulties in scoring were largely the result of their loss, even with many weapons at the top.

“When we launched Utah Royals FC, we decided to make the club a destination for the best talent around the world and there was no better way to do it than to hire one of the best professional coaches, “said CFRU owner Dell Loy Hansen. in a report. “Laura has brought instant credibility to Royals FC and it has been a pleasure to work with her. We wish him the best of luck with U.S. Football and look forward to seeing the best young talent in the United States grow under his tutelage. “

Parkinson was not quoted in the URFC announcement, but wrote a sincere message on Twitter to Harvey, whom he called his “best friend.”

“You were just amazing to me,” he wrote. “You gave me the opportunity to prove myself at the highest level and you took care of me along the way. It was difficult to understand that you are leaving our club and that you will take a little piece of my heart with you … Good luck buddy! Nothing but love here. USSF you have a special one, take good care of it. “

For the future, the NWSL College project will take place on January 16. The start date for the season has not yet been announced, but it will likely be between late March and early April. It is not known how quickly the URFC intends to move forward in its search for a permanent head coach.

The club also announced on Monday morning that it had signed with defender Taylor Leach, an American who had recently played in Sweden.