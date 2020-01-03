Laura Dern sports combat boots under the dress at the Palm Springs Film Festival

Loading...

Laura Dern gave the heels a boot at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala Awards on Thursday night.

The 52-year-old actress, who took home the Career Achievement Award for her roles "Little Women" and "Marriage Story," came to the red carpet with an Erdem ultra-feminine floral dress combined with a practical shoe option : Dr. Boots "1460" by Martens ($ 149.95).

The shoes with laces and sole of lug helped to dress the dress with mentality of prairie of Dern, that could have left directly of the department of costumes of the "small women".

His style movement reminded Jenny McCarthy a bit of the 2019 Emmy; In September, the "Masked Singer" judge went viral after combining his light blue Alexander McQueen dress with similar boots.

