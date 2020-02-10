Laura Dern about playing “Extraordinary Roles”

Wedding storyLaura Dern won the best supporting actor Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday. But as the daughter of Oscar-nominated actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, she knows that this victory did not come without a lot of hard work. She also does not believe this role, as a spirited and murderous divorce lawyer in Los Angeles, or her work as a determined technical CEO in the HBO mini series Big Little Lies would have been possible only a few years ago.

“You know, I am blessed to have extraordinary roles this year,” Dern told reporters behind the scenes at the Oscars. “They said:” Wow, this year you play powerful women versus, you know, complicated, indigent addicts. “She said that” because there are now women in positions of power to play. But five years ago I probably wouldn’t have become the leading divorce lawyer or CEO of a large technology company because they were not in those positions. ”

Dern added that “there are many more exciting roles to play, and future generations will be the ones who elevate us and show us because they know it is their role, not because they will ask permission.”

Does Dern have suggestions for how Hollywood can become more inclusive?

“When we say,” Use our voice, “we are talking about us – each other – in whatever industry we are in,” she said. “We have the power to say something. And if we don’t see our culture around us, we can say something. And I think that’s the biggest shift we’ve seen in recent years, voting is important, and a a community of voices gathering around the truth really matters in journalism, in this industry and in many others. “

Regarding the lack of women in the main category of the Academy Awards, Dern did not hesitate to say that “if I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right away.” In addition to referring to the director of her other Oscar-nominated film, Little women, Dern also praised the work of Farewell Lulu Wang and Honey boy director Alma Har’el.