Launch of Sensei app for Mac with SSD trim, battery health, storage management features, etc.

A new application called Sensei has arrived today for Mac that allows you to monitor and adjust performance to get the most out of your machine. Sensei offers a nice user interface with rich icons and many features like an SSD activation component, battery integrity, storage management, performance dashboard and much more.

Here’s how developer Oskar Groth describes the new Mac app:

Sensei is an application that covers both software and hardware, including many more features than other applications in the Mac optimization category. It includes features to clean your drive, uninstall apps, analyze battery and drive health, monitor CPU / GPU / RAM statistics, optimize boot speeds, and more.

We were able to discover Sensei and him and offer a superb user interface with many features to monitor and adjust the software and hardware performance of a Mac. You also get specific details like the vendor who produced your Mac, components like the battery, and much more.

Sensei includes an SSD pad activator and fan control is expected to arrive by March.

Here is an overview of Sensei’s features and user interface (full list below):

Sensei features:

Performance dashboard

Startup speed optimizer

Disc cleaner

SSD Trim Enabler

HDD / SSD S.M.A.R.T Reporter

Disk integrity analyzer

Disc reference

Disk Statistics Monitor

Partition Map Explorer

GPU monitor

GPU firmware exporter

Detailed GPU / eGPU reporter

Battery health analyzer

RAM monitor

Thermal dashboard

Fan control (coming later in the first quarter)

CPU monitor

Temperature monitor

Application Uninstaller

Sensei for Mac is now available directly from the developer as a 14-day free trial and costs $ 29 / year or only $ 59 for a lifetime license.

