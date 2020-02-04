Launch of Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite in Spain with pricing information

At the beginning of the year, Samsung announced two new smartphones, which are not real flagships, but are very close. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have since been launched in a few markets and are currently being launched in Spain.

In summary, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are slimmed-down versions of the 2019 flagships, but with different designs and still flagship animal specs. For example, the Galaxy S10 Lite still runs on a Snapdragon 855 and both devices offer 8 GB of RAM and plenty of storage space. The Note 10 Lite even keeps the S Pen. Where do they sacrifice? The displays are not that sharp, the bezels are a bit bigger, and features like wireless charging are also disabled.

Samsung has now launched these devices in Spain, according to SamMobile. At the market launch, the S10 Lite will be even cheaper at 659 euros and the Note 10 Lite at 609 euros. In comparison, the Galaxy S10 Plus currently costs 799 euros in Spain, while the Note 10+ costs 1,009 euros. Especially with the grade, the savings on these phones are huge.

In Spain, retailers such as Amazon, MediaMarkt and Fnac are offering the S10 Lite, and details of where the Note 10 Lite will be available should be released at any time.

