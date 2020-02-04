Launch of Chrome 80 for Android: new notification request, audio / video via HTTPS

After the release of Mac, Windows and Linux, Chrome 80 for Android is introduced. Google has a quieter notification prompt, while the saved password protection features have been optimized and HTTP audio / video is automatically updated to HTTPS.

Visits to new websites today are often accompanied by prompts to receive notifications. Chrome 80 introduces quieter notification prompt which slides up at the bottom of the screen and shows “Notifications blocked” (chrome: // flags / # quiet-notification-prompts). When it is started for the first time, a help dialog explains how you normally block notifications. Tap Details to allow. “

It can be activated manually under “Settings”> “Website Settings”> “Notifications” under “Use Quieter Messaging”. Google plans to automatically deploy to users who repeatedly refuse notifications and websites with very low acceptance rates.

While surfing today is mostly done over HTTPS, some connections still load sub-resources – like pictures, audio and video – over HTTPS. Chrome 80 Automatic update of HTTP audio and video, with blocked content when loading over HTTPS fails.

HTTP images on HTTPS pages have an exception in this version, but the browser shows “Not secure” in the omnibox. In addition, affected resources can be unlocked by tapping the lock icon> Site Settings.

With Chrome 79, Google added Password protection saved to warn of violations when entering credentials online. The warning message now contains up to three websites where you sign in.

Google will begin with the introduction Tab Groups in Chrome 80 for Android, but a wider launch is not expected until the next version. This feature was first announced for Chrome for mobile phones in September. It starts with a grid layout that replaces the previous list of open tabs.

This redesign allows tabs to be grouped to sort and search related sites. From the grid, you can drag and drop one tab over another to create a group. After creation, there is a new bottom bar switch, in which each page is represented by a favicon for quick switching.

First party cookies match the domain of the website you are visiting. Chrome 80 is now Limit cookies Access to first-party providers is standard, whereby developers must explicitly label cookies for use by third-party providers.

Cookies for which no SameSite value has been specified are referred to as SameSite = Lax and may only be used by first-party providers. Third party cookies are only available, as with logins, if SameSite = None; Sent securely and over HTTPS. This is the beginning of Google’s push-to-action Limit insecure cross-site tracking and give users more control.

This starts in two weeks with an “initially limited population”. Google will “closely monitor and assess the impact on the ecosystem” and gradually increase availability. Read our explanations about the changes.

Chrome 80 provides support for SVG images in favorites, The scalable format helps websites and apps reduce the overall size of resources.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWOQi1bJPA4 (/ embed)