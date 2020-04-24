Launch dates for 3 Marvel movies shuffled as consequence of the coronavirus

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood studios are shuffling a lot more release dates as a end result of the coronavirus, including sequels to “Doctor Strange,” “Spider-Person: Far From Home” and “Into the Spider-Verse.”

Late Friday, the two Sony Images and The Walt Disney Co. introduced up-to-date theatrical launch schedules that appreciably delay some of their marquee superhero films.

Marvel’s “Doctor Unusual in the Multiverse of Insanity,” the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch movie, has been pushed back again from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony reported its are living-action Spider-Male, the 3rd in the Tom Holland sequence, is being delayed from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated “Spider-Verse” sequel is now dated for Oct 2022, back again from its primary April 2022 release.

Endeavours to sluggish the unfold of the coronavirus have resulted in productions being shut down, which has brought on a domino impact in the meticulously prepared theatrical launch calendar all the way into 2022.

But not all the alterations declared Friday have been delays. Disney reported “Thor: Enjoy and Thunder,” which will have Natalie Portman using up the hammer, will be pushed up a 7 days to Feb. 11, 2022.

