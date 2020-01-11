Loading...

As the Herald revealed for the first time, Mitchell has agreed a deal with the Rabbitohs for 2020 worth around $ 580,000. Rose said that it is now “difficult” to estimate when the contract will be closed due to the standoff.

Loading

“It is not [a timeline] that we have control over,” he said. “There are a number of factors that we still have to tick and we are only following this process.”

Mitchell should train for the Roosters again after a week’s leave of absence. Whether he shows up in Moore Park or Redfern Oval on Monday morning depends entirely on whether the cocks give in when they are released.

It goes without saying that the cocks still have to be officially asked for release. Joe Kelly, CEO of Roosters, did not return calls when asked to comment.

Despite the split between the Roosters and Mitchell that has yet to be finalized, the prospective Souths player announced on Friday on his personal Instagram page that he said goodbye to the two premier players.

“I cannot describe how I feel at the moment, but I just wanted to let everyone who was involved in my career know through my stay here. I am very grateful to all of you,” he wrote. “So far nothing has been officially made. But my stay with the roosters has ended. Continue with the next chapter, wherever that may be.”

Rose also dismissed reports that Mitchell had struck down a Rabbitohs deal after meeting Russell Crowe.

“We want to make it, but there are a few things left to do … the final release of Roosters and agreeing where to go next takes a bit,” said Rose. “I don’t think it helped where people got there and said Latrell will sign tomorrow … it’s a little disappointing.”

To further intrigue the Latrell saga, which is said to be one of the most complicated player signings in the history of the rugby league, the NRL say they want to scrutinize every contract with Mitchell that the saga may have in the next Week could postpone.

Loading

Rose said the deal could be completed in “half an hour or a few days” and Monday’s return to training was “in no way” a time limit.

“Latrell has to weigh up all of his options – I think he’ll be weighing up a few things in the coming days,” said Rose. “These things take a while. Sometimes things can’t go as quickly as someone else wants.”

Meanwhile, the southern states have yet to secure Jai Arrow’s services for 2020. The Titans and Origin striker has signed a contract with the Rabbitohs for 2021, but the Redfern Club still hopes to be in Sydney earlier this season.

Sarah is a journalist for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading