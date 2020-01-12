Latrell Mitchell will be introduced tomorrow as a signatory to South Sydney

In the end, Rooster chairman Nick Politis decided that the melodrama about the 22-year-old should be over. If not, Mitchell would have been forced to complete Roosters training on Monday after releasing him last week.

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the club where Mitchell won two premierships released him from the last year of his contract.

While nothing has been certain in this lengthy affair, Mitchell is slated to sign his new deal Monday morning before being presented to the NRL Salary Cap Auditor.

He won’t train with Souths, but instead will hold a media conference with trainer Wayne Bennett in the afternoon and pull the curtain for one of the most chaotic and lengthy contract negotiations since Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans undid his deal with Gold Coast Titans.

It remains unclear what position Mitchell will take, although those responsible contradict South’s rumors that they have verbally agreed to use him as a defense lawyer.

His usual position in the center seems most likely to begin the season.

Southern states already have a good defender in Adam Doueihi, who has been strongly linked to a possible move to the Tigers in recent days. The tigers are believed to have turned to Souths last week to release him, but the offer was declined.

Melbourne was also interested in Doueihi, but Souths also refused.

After Mitchell is secured, the Rabbitohs are once again focusing on preparing the titans for Jai Arrow a season earlier, after signing him a four-year deal after Captain Sam Burgess resigned in 2021.

And if they do, they are sure to challenge the roosters and robbers as favorites in the Premier League because they have two high-profile representatives in their roster.

Still, questions are asked about the security deficiencies Mitchell brings to the player with his new deal.

Specifically, was his decision to test the market after quickly declining Roosters’ first offer? How well was he advised?

The Roosters offered Mitchell a $ 1.6 million extension of his current contract by two years, while the Tigers had offered him a $ 4 million offer over a four-year period in November. He also met with cowboys and Gold Coast.

The $ 600,000 Souths will be paid to him this season, in addition to the $ 116,000 that the Roosters have paid out since November. This is equivalent to the $ 700,000 he should have been paid by the Roosters in 2020.

If he gets into a second term with an option, the way of the club is the most confusing: if he has a serious injury, a form jump or not enough salary for 2021, he will be cut off and look for another club.

A good player with this skill should be fine, but it depends on how he plays and how fit he is.

The process was delayed by confusion over who actually manages Mitchell, who fired Steve Deacon in the middle of last year before signing with Wayde Rushton, who was replaced by boxing promoter Matt Rose last week.

As the Herald revealed, Mitchell agreed to the clashes with Souths before he and his father Matt – who also played briefly with the Rabbitohs – met with South’s co-owner Russell Crowe on the north coast Hollywood actor farm last Thursday.

Mitchell has been reported to reject an offer from Crowe, but Rose has declined. Crowe doesn’t make offers to players – but he charms them.

“Yes, he met Russell Crowe, but he didn’t make an offer,” Rose said to The Sun-Herald. “He met with him, he went and met Russell on his property, but they didn’t agree, he just wanted to meet him to talk to him about Souths in general.”



