Latrell Mitchell agrees with South Sydney Rabbitohs, but Sydney Roosters want money back

The club said he could only offer him a one-year deal for 2020 and would then have to switch to players from 2021 to take on a bigger deal.

What is certain is that, despite reports to the contrary, Souths does not have to register a contract for Mitchell at “market value” for the 2020 season.

The big deals that the Roosters and the West Tigers offer him are irrelevant to his contract this year.

According to the NRL, the southern states only need to match the value of Mitchell’s current rooster business. That number is $ 700,000, of which two months have already been paid.

Other clubs interested in Mitchell have offered to compensate the Roosters for what they have already paid him. However, Souths is unlikely to take this into account – or over the salary limit to do so.

Mitchell’s upcoming signing of the contract is another chapter in a longstanding feud between the two founding clubs that have fought over players like Ron Coote, Craig Wing and more recently Angus Crichton.

It will eventually lead to the conclusion of one of the most chaotic off-season contract negotiations in the recent past.

They started in November when he refused to renew the Roosters by $ 800,000 a season for his current contract.

Mitchell then spoke to the Tigers, Cowboys, Titans and Bulldogs, but a management dispute with accredited manager Wayde Rushton to sign Matt Rose stopped the process.

A settlement of $ 55,000 was reached with Rushton earlier this week.

Souths had focused on Titan’s striker Jai Arrow instead of Mitchell and signed him on a four-year deal from 2021 after Sam Burgess was shocked by a shoulder injury in the off-season.

They had been confident of securing Arrow a season earlier this week, but when it became less likely they switched to Mitchell.

Andrew Webster is chief sports journalist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

