Latinx critics speak out against 'American Dirt': NPR

There is a book you may have heard of. It’s called American Dirt and it’s the much-touted new novel by author Jeanine Cummins that was released this week.

It’s the story of a Mexican named Lydia and her 8-year-old son Luca, who flee their homeland and make a horrific trip to the U.S. border after much of their family has been armed by a local drug cartel. It was hailed as “grapes of anger for our time”. In fact, this quote is on the cover of the book.

And, according to some critics, that’s one of the many problems with American dirt. There were Twitter threads and essays, all arguing that the book spreads harmful stereotypes. Even a hashtag – My Latino Novel – has popped up on Twitter, where people write their own parodies. But there is so much more to say about race and identity in publishing, who can tell which stories, and which of these voices play a role in mainstream culture.

The Los Angeles Times writer Esmeralda Bermudez was one of the loudest critics of American Dirt. “In 17 years of journalism, when I interviewed thousands of immigrants, I’ve never come across a main character in American Dirt,” said Bermudez.

This is a wonderful, melodramatic telenovela, something I would like to see for cheap entertainment … But nobody should call this “the great immigration novel”, the history of our time, “The Grapes of Wrath”.

“She is this middle-class woman who owns a bookstore and left Mexico with a small fortune in her pocket as if she were going to France or something. With inheritance money. With an ATM for her mother’s savings. And why did she do it ? ” Because she flirted with a drug lord who is now trying to kill her. This is a wonderful, melodramatic telenovela that I like to watch for cheap entertainment, like a Narco thriller on Netflix. But nobody should call that “The Great Immigration Novel, The History of Our Time, The Grapes of Anger.” Why? How did we get to the point in our industry, in the book industry, in society that this is the low standard that we have? “

Another critic of the book, writer Myriam Gurba, pointed out a particular falsehood: “There is a scene in which the main character encounters an ice rink. And she is deeply shocked by the existence of this ice rink as if she did not know that winter sports were played in Mexico. And I laughed, “says Gurba. “I laughed out loud when I came to this section because I learned to skate in Mexico. I learned to skate in Guadalaraja when I was 9 years old.”

Esmeralda Bermudez, like many others who oppose the book, says that despite the author’s intentions, it does not reflect the truth of the migration experience. “My grandfather, aunt and uncle were killed in El Salvador at a time of death squads. Death sponsored death squads I was separated from my mother, I only met her when I was five because of all this violence. I wanted to read this book It’s painful that not only did I not see myself, I found all of those things that make us feel small all the time. “

She says she understands that Americans who are not migrants themselves or who come from migrant families could leave this book with a completely different feeling. “This book has left many white readers with that very blurry feeling of ‘Oh my god’ about immigrants. And my skin is crawling. My skin is crawling.”

We recorded an interview with Jeanine Cummins last week – an interview that was never broadcast because criticism of American Dirt grew louder and the conversation about this book had to change. So we called Cummins back. She says she tried to avoid criticism, especially on Twitter. When I share some of what is said, Cummins says, “I don’t know how to respond … Not everyone has to love my book. I tried to be incredibly culturally sensitive, I did the job “I’ve been working for five years. The whole intention in my heart when I wrote this book was to try to turn the stereotypes that were prevalent in our national dialogue on people involved.”

Cummins says she is aware of her own privilege, her cultural blind spots, and the imbalances in the publishing industry. “And that’s not a problem that I can fix, nor a problem that I’m responsible for,” she says. “I can only write the book I believe in. And I did.”

This story was produced for the radio by Lisa Weiner and Reena Advani and adapted for the web by Petra Mayer.