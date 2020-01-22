Latest version of Apple Safari Technology Preview officially removes support for Adobe Flash

This year officially marks the end of an era: as announced in 2017, Adobe will stop supporting the once ubiquitous Flash by the end of 2020. With the latest version of its Safari Technology Preview browser today, Apple has has taken another step in its efforts to end all use of Flash in Safari.

Safari Technology Preview is basically the beta version of Safari. This is an experimental version of Safari that allows developers and other users to report bugs and performance improvements before the changes are released to everyone.

Hidden in the Safari Technology Preview version 99 release notes, released today, is the little noticeable detail that the version removes support for Adobe Flash. This means that you can no longer install or use Adobe Flash in Safari. Although this change will take effect immediately for Safari Technology Preview users, it is not known when it will be deployed in the normal version of Safari.

For almost everyone, this shouldn’t be an obstacle at all. Apple stopped preinstalling Flash on the Mac in 2010. From the start, users were able to install Flash on their own if they really needed to. But even so, Apple has started disabling Adobe Flash by default with Safari 10 in macOS Sierra.

Adobe announced its intention to “end-of-life flash” by the end of 2020 almost three years ago. At the time, Apple said it was working closely with Adobe to complete the transition to a world without Flash, noting that the Mac, iPhone and iPad were already widely used without Flash:

Apple users have been using the web without Flash for some time. iPhone, iPad and iPod touch have never supported Flash. For the Mac, the transition from Flash started in 2010, when Flash was no longer pre-installed. Today, if users install Flash, it remains disabled by default. Safari requires explicit approval on each website before running the Flash plug-in.

Now that 2020 has arrived, we can expect the official death of Flash – which should have happened many years ago. Do you have good memories of Flash? Headache? Let us know in the comments.

