Latest update for Twitter for Android crashes on launch

Given A / B testing and multiple release channels, bugs are nowadays relatively rare in important apps. That said, some issues are still running with Twitter for Android crashing immediately upon launch after the latest update.

Update 1/22: Although Twitter support does not yet have to tweet an official status update, version 8.28.1 was rolled out to the Play Store overnight and the crash problem is solved for all users.

The simple problem is that the first-party Twitter client on Android is opened for a short second and then crashes after an update to version 8.28. Released today in the Play Store, this appears to be a broad bug affecting more than a few users tonight.

Twitter support acknowledged and apologized for the problem just before 4 p.m. PT and suggests “don’t update it until we let you know it is resolved.”

Those who have installed the problematic release can easily solve this by going to the ‘App info’ page of Twitter in settings> Storage and cache> ‘Delete storage’ and ‘Delete cache’. You don’t have to log in to your Twitter account again, the dark mode preferences and the automatic video playback are reset.

For those who have not installed version 8.28, visit the Play Store list and tap the overflow menu in the upper right corner to disable “Enable auto-update”. The fix is ​​likely to include a new release, although the support account is still to provide new guidance in the intervening hours.

We are investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately after it has been opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we recommend that you do not update it until we let you know that it is resolved. Sorry for the inconvenience!

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) January 21, 2020

