Latest transfer: Neil Lennon offers Soro update

Neil Lennon has shed some light on the delay in the Ismaila Soro deal.

The player was expected at the club this weekend, but has yet to make the trip to Glasgow. A medical in Israel is now done and the Celtic manager explains the delay on paperwork.

🗣️ NL on Ismaila Soro: “The paperwork about Sorro is still going on. He is currently taking his medication, takes a day or two. Hopefully we can bring him here and let him crack. “

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 21, 2020

Soro plays in Israel, but he is originally from Ivory Coast and needs a work permit to sign on the dotted line.

The 21-year-old defending midfielder seems eager to get his Celtic career going, but he has to wait a while. Once the paperwork has been sorted, Celtic must announce the player very quickly.

The midfielder would be the second signing of the window for Celtic. Will there be more before the window closes within ten days? Lennon is looking for some more players, but whether we get one or not is another kettle of fish.