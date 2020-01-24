Neil Lennon has given an update on the Soro situation after Celtic announced that the player had passed his medical and waited for approval to start his Celtic career.

Many although the defending midfielder would already be in the door, but the Celtic manager has put it under a snake, which means that he will only be in Glasgow next week.

Celtic must have confirmed all paperwork before next Friday’s deadline, otherwise they will not end the deal.

🗣️ NL on Ismaila Soro: “We hoped he would be here tomorrow, but the paperwork has stopped, so hopefully he will be here early next week.”

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 24, 2020

Ismaila has been aware of his destination for some time, but the player must be frustrated by the hold-ups.

Celtic has only one confirmed player in the door so far. Patrick Klimala signed earlier in the window. There is still a need for players to enter certain positions, but it remains to be seen whether Celtic will add to their team between now and next week.