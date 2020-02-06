Latest plants against zombies: Battle for Neigborville Trailer Details Upcoming new magicians and festivals

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborhood was released earlier this year with a number of positive reviews. PopCap Games did a great job, however, when it came to constantly updating new content. Today this is the latest example of this mood.

For those who love the multiplayer aspect of the game, a new Valentine’s Day theme is on the way. Check out the brand new trailer for Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Wizard and Festival:

Trailer description:

Love bites at the Valenbrainz Festival in February! Get involved with fancy adjustments, unlock a powerful new legendary upgrade, and play a new Turf Takeover card, Preserve Pastures. Then look forward to Luck O ‘the Zombie in March, where love spells develop into … well, just simple spells. Wizard Zombie is coming – and that’s not a hoax!

In similar news, PopCap Games released a roadmap for those who want to play the game in the long run. The card included a variety of holiday related events, including Valentine’s Day and St.Patricks Day. Read more about this news here.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Are you satisfied with the third entry in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

