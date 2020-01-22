What are the latest rumors?

Photo credit: Provided via WWE.com

Fans have been raving about Edge’s possible return to the ring for some time. Interest in such a return has only increased since it appeared at SummerSlam 2019 to deliver an unmistakable spear.

Wrestling fans basically wanted an edge return because the Rated R Superstar had to retire much earlier than expected for health reasons.

Rumor has it that he has no more problems and could return to the ring. He was recently discovered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where a trusted WWE doctor works. The speculation is, of course, that Edge was there to be released for a return.

Edge, for his part, claims that he will not return and has not been released to act.

#RUMORHASIT: Since #Summerslam, rumors have been circulating about # Edge’s return to the ring. It’s been a whole year. Edge, however, has made the record clear. HE HAS NO NEW CONTACT WITH WWE… https://t.co/as6b1EWT9K

– PsychDesignTVTOO (@PsychDesignTOO) January 22, 2020

In reality, however, we would not expect him to mention it casually if he were cleared and prepared for a return. It is quite possible that he will come back surprisingly at the Royal Rumble on Sunday and take one of the few remaining places.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Based on previous reports, his possible return is unlikely to have anything to do with a match with Brock Lesnar.

A return Sunday makes sense at least in terms of time. It’s quite possible that on an Edge return, he’s the last retired or half-retired WWE superstar to headline a show in Saudi Arabia. The lure of the big payday is real!

Since the Royal Rumble is coming to us this Sunday, we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out.

Where will Luke Harper land?

WWE had a relatively talented tall man, Luke Harper. After Harper applied for his release, there was intense speculation as to where the former member of the Wyatt family might end up.

Many just expected the big man to go to All Elite Wrestling. After all, the one-year promotion is what the WWE is most likely to do with the competition.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Harper could have a different landing site in mind.

In particular, Meltzer mentions that Harper seems to have eyes for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

This option is very useful. NJPW is a great promotion and is becoming increasingly popular. Japanese transportation also appears to have a working agreement with AEW. This relationship could mean that if Harper goes to New Japan, he still has a way to AEW.

It will be exciting to see what Harper does outside of the WWE. He showed lightning during his run in the WWE, which included several title runs. Given his size and skill, however, it seems he could do a lot more if he had the chance. Now that he’s been released, he’s going to get this chance.

Luke Harper’s brief intercontinental title reign was one of the better (and underestimated) IC title candidates of the past decade.

Let us hope that wherever he goes next he will go the right way. #RAW #WWE #AEW #NJPW #ROH pic.twitter.com/Rm9lB7oOxS

– ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) January 17, 2020