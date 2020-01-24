Latest Jeremie Frimpong injury update

All eyes are on Jeremie Frimpong since he was stretched out during the Celtic competition on Wednesday night. The Celtic youth was crushed by Alan Power late in the game and had to be tied up before leaving the field.

Neil Lennon’s first assessment was that it could just be bruising and not exclude him from the Ross County game.

However, in his press conference prior to the game, the Celtic manager revealed that the player will NOT make the County game.

🗣️ NL: “@JeremieFrimpong is not fit tomorrow. He has had a scan and we are waiting for the results. We do not think it is as bad as we expected.”

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 24, 2020

With Elhamed injured, it is up to Moritz Bauer to fill in.

It’s crazy to think that the referee didn’t consider Power’s challenge on Frimpong worthy, even worth a free kick. The Kilmarnock player who got away with such a fierce challenge that could have had worse consequences for Jeremie.

We hope that the scan is positive and that it does not miss many more games.