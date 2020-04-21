Latest iPad Mini (64GB, WiFi) for $ 329.99 with free gifts

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Read, doodle, watch, and do more with the latest iPad Mini.

Photo: Apple

By Ryan Lakich 2020-04-21

TL; DR: Get the latest iPad Mini WiFi model with 64GB storage for just $ 329.99 at Best Buy until April 21. That’s a $ 70 discount and includes free gifts, along with Webroot Internet Security with Antivirus, a free iCloud storage month, and Apple Music four free months.

If you are stuck at home and still have the privilege of working, it is still important to take a step back from your home company to relax. This is the perfect opportunity to read a book, and a brand new tablet can be great to have plenty of space for your summer reading list. For anyone in need of an affordable tablet that does this and more, consider the latest iPad Mini deals available at Best Buy.

Discover new things to do when you buy the latest iPad Mini with 64GB and WiFi for just $ 329.99 at Best Buy. That’s a $ 70 discount on top of qualifying for quick and free shipping or safe curbside pickup at your nearest Best Buy. But you also get a host of free gifts to protect your new device and keep you entertained, with Webroot Internet Security software, a free month of iCloud storage, and four free months of Apple Music. You can even get a free year of Apple TV + in case you don’t have enough shows and movies to stream.

But first, let’s focus on the actual iPad Mini, often referred to as the iPad Mini 5. You have the choice of either the gray, gold, or silver edition of the iPad at the same price for each color. 64GB of internal storage is not a whole lot, but that’s where you’ll find the cost of upgrading to iCloud storage and backup once your free month ends. It also packs a powerful A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a stunning 7.9-inch retina with True Tone to dynamically adjust white balance, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

That’s a lot of fun features to keep you busy, but it’s also important to protect your new device. Fortunately you can get six free months of Webroot Internet Security with Antivirus, which is $ 29.99. While you’re at home, Webroot and your personal data always protect you from the latest cyber attacks, malware, and pham scams. It also includes a password manager so you can secure login credentials on all your devices. Finally, Apple Music’s free four months for new subscribers is another great way to stay entertained with all the latest hits.

Small and compact but still powerful, the latest iPad Mini is a perfect entry point if you need a new iPad but don’t want to spend too much. And at just $ 329.99 at Best Buy with a free gift, now is a great time to buy and download some books.

